STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

European Union, United States voice 'grave' concern over Sudan upheaval

The European Union has joined the United States in expressing grave concern about a possible military takeover underway in Sudan.

Published: 25th October 2021 02:44 PM  |   Last Updated: 25th October 2021 02:44 PM   |  A+A-

In this frame taken from video people gather during a protest in Khartoum, Sudan.

In this frame taken from video people gather during a protest in Khartoum, Sudan. (Photo | AP)

By Associated Press

CAIRO: The European Union has joined the United States in expressing grave concern about a possible military takeover underway in Sudan.

EU foreign affairs chief Josep Borrell tweeted on Monday that he's following events in the northeast African nation with the "utmost concern," after reports emerged that Sudanese military forces had detained several senior government officials, including the interim prime minister.

"The EU calls on all stakeholders and regional partners to put back on track the transition process," Borrell wrote, referring to Sudan's fragile transition from autocracy to democracy after the ouster of longtime ruler Omar al-Bashir in 2019.

Earlier, U.S. Special Envoy for the Horn of Africa Jeffrey Feltman said Washington was "deeply alarmed" and indicated that a military coup would threaten American aid to the impoverished country.

"As we have said repeatedly, any changes to the transitional government by force puts at risk U.S. assistance," the U.S. Bureau of African Affairs wrote on Twitter.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
European Union United States Sudan Sudan crisis
India Matters
For representational purpose. (File Photo | EPS)
India on alert over new highly mobile COVID-19 variant 'AY. 4.2'
It’s back to office for techies after 18 months of work from home
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
I-T dept serves notice to UP rickshaw puller asking him to pay over Rs 3 crore
Sandeep Kannan grows vegetables using Polyhouse Hydroponic farming at Thanapalle in Tirupati | Madhav K
Tirupati farmpreneur sows seeds of soil-less farming

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp