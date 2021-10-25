Four killed, 58 injured after bus falls below road in eastern Nepal
The accident occurred when the bus en route to Jhapa from Shivadobhan of Phidim-4 fell approximately 20 metres below the road.
Published: 25th October 2021 08:53 PM | Last Updated: 25th October 2021 08:53 PM | A+A A-
KATHMANDU: At least four persons were killed and 58 others injured on Monday after the bus they were travelling on fell below the road in eastern Nepal, police said. The accident occurred when the bus en route to Jhapa from Shivadobhan of Phidim-4 fell approximately 20 metres below the road, they said.
So far, only three victims have been identified. Seven-year-old Prajjwal Magar of Morang district, Pramila Dewan, 34, of Ilam and her 7-month-old infant died in the incident, police said. The injured persons are undergoing treatment in different hospitals in Jhapa and Panchthar districts, they added.