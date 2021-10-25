STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

Four killed, 58 injured after bus falls below road in eastern Nepal

The accident occurred when the bus en route to Jhapa from Shivadobhan of Phidim-4 fell approximately 20 metres below the road.

Published: 25th October 2021 08:53 PM  |   Last Updated: 25th October 2021 08:53 PM   |  A+A-

accident

Image for representation(File Photo)

By PTI

KATHMANDU: At least four persons were killed and 58 others injured on Monday after the bus they were travelling on fell below the road in eastern Nepal, police said. The accident occurred when the bus en route to Jhapa from Shivadobhan of Phidim-4 fell approximately 20 metres below the road, they said.

So far, only three victims have been identified. Seven-year-old Prajjwal Magar of Morang district, Pramila Dewan, 34, of Ilam and her 7-month-old infant died in the incident, police said. The injured persons are undergoing treatment in different hospitals in Jhapa and Panchthar districts, they added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Nepal Nepal accident Nepal bus accident
India Matters
For representational purpose. (File Photo | EPS)
India on alert over new highly mobile COVID-19 variant 'AY. 4.2'
It’s back to office for techies after 18 months of work from home
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
I-T dept serves notice to UP rickshaw puller asking him to pay over Rs 3 crore
Sandeep Kannan grows vegetables using Polyhouse Hydroponic farming at Thanapalle in Tirupati | Madhav K
Tirupati farmpreneur sows seeds of soil-less farming

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp