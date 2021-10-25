Greek Socialist leader Fofi Gennimata dies after long illness
ATHENS: The leader of Greece's third-largest political party, Fofi Gennimata, has died after being hospitalized for treatment for a long-term illness earlier this month.
She was 56.
Gennimata had served as leader of the Pan-Hellenic Socialist Movement, or Pasok, since 2015.
It was later made part of a center-left umbrella group known as the Movement for Change.
In a written announcement, the state-run Evangelismos hospital in Athens announced Gennimata's death on Monday.
Following her latest illness, Gennimata had announced that she would not seek re-election as party leader in a December primary.
Seven party members, including former Prime Minister George Papandreou, have declared themselves as candidates.