STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

Greek Socialist leader Fofi Gennimata dies after long illness

The leader of Greece's third-largest political party, Fofi Gennimata, has died after being hospitalized for treatment for a long-term illness earlier this month.

Published: 25th October 2021 04:57 PM  |   Last Updated: 25th October 2021 04:58 PM   |  A+A-

Pan-Hellenic Socialist Movement leader Fofi Gennimata

Pan-Hellenic Socialist Movement leader Fofi Gennimata (Photo | AP)

By Associated Press

ATHENS: The leader of Greece's third-largest political party, Fofi Gennimata, has died after being hospitalized for treatment for a long-term illness earlier this month.

She was 56.

Gennimata had served as leader of the Pan-Hellenic Socialist Movement, or Pasok, since 2015.

It was later made part of a center-left umbrella group known as the Movement for Change.

In a written announcement, the state-run Evangelismos hospital in Athens announced Gennimata's death on Monday.

Following her latest illness, Gennimata had announced that she would not seek re-election as party leader in a December primary.

Seven party members, including former Prime Minister George Papandreou, have declared themselves as candidates.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Fofi Gennimata
India Matters
For representational purpose. (File Photo | EPS)
India on alert over new highly mobile COVID-19 variant 'AY. 4.2'
It’s back to office for techies after 18 months of work from home
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
I-T dept serves notice to UP rickshaw puller asking him to pay over Rs 3 crore
Sandeep Kannan grows vegetables using Polyhouse Hydroponic farming at Thanapalle in Tirupati | Madhav K
Tirupati farmpreneur sows seeds of soil-less farming

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp