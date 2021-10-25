STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

Islamic State group claims responsibility for Uganda blast

The Islamic State group is claiming responsibility for Saturday's bomb attack that killed one person at an outdoor eatery in Kampala.

Published: 25th October 2021 07:47 PM  |   Last Updated: 25th October 2021 07:47 PM   |  A+A-

Police secure a road leading to the scene of an explosion in the Komamboga suburb of the capital Kampala, Uganda.

Police secure a road leading to the scene of an explosion in the Komamboga suburb of the capital Kampala, Uganda. (Photo | AP)

By Associated Press

KAMPALA: The Islamic State group is claiming responsibility for Saturday's bomb attack that killed one person at an outdoor eatery in the Ugandan capital, Kampala.

The extremist group said in a statement late Sunday that it detonated an explosive device at a public place “frequented by elements and spies” with Uganda's government.

Local detectives are still investigating the incident, which raises concern that extremists are gaining a foothold in this relatively peaceful East African country and making it a target for their violent attacks.

Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni described the explosion as an apparent terrorist act.

Museveni said three people entered the eatery where pork is grilled in a busy suburb of Kampala late Saturday and left a plastic bag whose contents later exploded. Police have not announced any arrests.

The U.K. government had updated its Uganda travel advisory earlier in October to say extremists “are very likely to try to carry out attacks” in Uganda.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Uganda Islamic State Uganda Blast
India Matters
For representational purpose. (File Photo | EPS)
India on alert over new highly mobile COVID-19 variant 'AY. 4.2'
It’s back to office for techies after 18 months of work from home
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
I-T dept serves notice to UP rickshaw puller asking him to pay over Rs 3 crore
Sandeep Kannan grows vegetables using Polyhouse Hydroponic farming at Thanapalle in Tirupati | Madhav K
Tirupati farmpreneur sows seeds of soil-less farming

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp