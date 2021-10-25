Sudan general declares state of emergency after PM Abdalla Hamdok arrested
Sudan's leading general has declared a state of emergency, hours after his forces arrested the acting prime minister and other senior government officials.
Published: 25th October 2021 05:08 PM | Last Updated: 25th October 2021 05:08 PM | A+A A-
CAIRO: Sudan's leading general has declared a state of emergency, hours after his forces arrested the acting prime minister and other senior government officials.
In a televised address, Gen.Abdel-Fattah Burhan announced that he is dissolving the country's ruling Sovereign Council, as well as the government led by Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok.