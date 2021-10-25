STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

Turkey President Erdogan orders removal of 10 ambassadors, including US envoy

Describing the statement as an "impudence," Erdogan said he had ordered the ambassadors be declared undesirable.

Published: 25th October 2021 07:33 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th October 2021 07:33 AM   |  A+A-

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan. (File photo| AFP)

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan (File photo| AFP)

By PTI

ISTANBUL: Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said Saturday that he had ordered 10 foreign ambassadors who called for the release of a jailed philanthropist to be declared persona non grata.

The envoys, including the US, French and German representatives in Ankara, issued a statement earlier this week calling for a resolution to the case of Osman Kavala, a businessman and philanthropist held in prison since 2017 despite not having been convicted of a crime.

Describing the statement as an "impudence," Erdogan said he had ordered the ambassadors be declared undesirable.

"I gave the instruction to our foreign minister and said You will immediately handle the persona non grata declaration of these 10 ambassadors," Erdogan said during a rally in the western city of Eskisehir.

He added, "They will recognize, understand and know Turkey.

The day they don't know or understand Turkey, they will leave.

" The diplomats, who also include the ambassadors of the Netherlands, Canada, Denmark, Sweden, Finland, Norway and New Zealand, were summoned to the foreign ministry on Tuesday.

A declaration of persona non grata against a diplomat usually means that individual is banned from remaining in their host country.

Kavala, 64, was acquitted last year of charges linked to nationwide anti-government protests in 2013, but the ruling was overturned and joined to charges relating to a 2016 coup attempt.

International observers and human rights groups have repeatedly called for the release of Kavala and Kurdish politician Selahattin Demirtas, who has been jailed since 2016.

They say their imprisonment is based on political considerations.

Ankara denies the claims and insists on the independence of Turkish courts.

The European Court of Human Rights called for Kavala's release in 2019, saying his incarceration acted to silence him and wasn't supported by evidence of an offense.

The Council of Europe says it will start infringement proceedings again Turkey at the end of November if Kavala is not released.

The current US ambassador, David Satterfield, was appointed in 2019.

The nomination of his replacement, Jeff Flake, was approved by the Senate Foreign Relations Committee on Tuesday.

After Erdogan's order was reported, the State Department said in a statement, "We are aware of these reports and are seeking clarity from the Turkish Ministry of Foreign Affairs."

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Recep Tayyip Erdogan Turkey US
India Matters
For representational purpose. (File Photo | EPS)
India on alert over new highly mobile COVID-19 variant 'AY. 4.2'
It’s back to office for techies after 18 months of work from home
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
I-T dept serves notice to UP rickshaw puller asking him to pay over Rs 3 crore
Sandeep Kannan grows vegetables using Polyhouse Hydroponic farming at Thanapalle in Tirupati | Madhav K
Tirupati farmpreneur sows seeds of soil-less farming

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp