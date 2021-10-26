STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

Hong Kong to tighten COVID-19 rules, seeks to open to China

Hong Kong has not had a major local outbreak since the beginning of the year, with virtually no local transmission in recent months.

Published: 26th October 2021 11:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th October 2021 11:59 AM   |  A+A-

Health workers look at a vial and a syringe while administering a dose of the Sinovac Biotech COVID-19 vaccine at a community vaccination center in Hong Kong.

Health workers look at a vial and a syringe while administering a dose of the Sinovac Biotech COVID-19 vaccine at a community vaccination center in Hong Kong. (Photo | AP)

By Associated Press

HONG KONG: Hong Kong will tighten COVID-19 restrictions despite a lack of local outbreaks to better align with China's policies and increase chances of quarantine-free travel between the territory and mainland, leader Carrie Lam said Tuesday.

It will step up contact tracing, such as requiring the use of its LeaveHomeSafe app in government premises to record the coming and going of visitors.

It will also tighten quarantine rules to exempt only emergency workers or those in essential industries such as logistics.

Currently, those exempt from quarantine include airline crew, banking and insurance executives, directors of public companies, as well as crew members on cargo and passenger ships, among others.

Hong Kong has not had a major local outbreak since the beginning of the year, with virtually no local transmission in recent months.

But it is largely closed to international travel, and travelers from countries deemed high-risk such as the U.S. must serve a 21-day quarantine.

Authorities say resuming quarantine-free travel with the mainland is the top priority, compared to reopening travel internationally.

Lam said tightening restrictions to be "more in line with mainland practices" is necessary to give Chinese authorities confidence to resume quarantine-free cross-boundary travel.

"If Hong Kong were to loosen the border controls for people arriving from overseas or adopt what other countries have done, to live with the COVID-19 virus, then the chances of resuming travel with the mainland will be reduced," she said at a weekly news conference where she wore a brace after recently breaking her arm.

She dismissed concerns that Hong Kong's restrictions will make it less attractive as an international business hub.

"Hong Kong's primary advantage lies in being the gateway to the mainland of China," she said.

The mainland government has maintained a zero-tolerance policy toward the pandemic, using lockdowns, quarantines and compulsory testing to stamp out COVID-19 outbreaks quickly.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Hong Kong Hong Kong covid cases COVID 19 China
India Matters
Representational Image. (File Photo)
Marriage permissible only between biological man and woman, Centre tells HC
For representational purposes (File | EPS)
Yeshwanthpur-Howrah Duronto Express starts late to help ailing little girl
image for representation
DA hike to 31 per cent effective from July 1: Finance Ministry
Representational Image | Women passengers travel on a local train in Mumbai (Photo | AP)
Maharashtra government allows all fully-vaccinated people to board Mumbai local trains

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp