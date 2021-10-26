STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

Israel envoy to brief US over ban on Palestinian groups

Israel's move marked a major escalation of its decades-long crackdown on political activism in the occupied territories.

Published: 26th October 2021 01:27 PM  |   Last Updated: 26th October 2021 01:27 PM   |  A+A-

Representational image: A Palestinian woman who lives in Cyprus, holds up the Palestine flag in front of the Israeli embassy in Nicosia, Cyprus (File photo| AP)

By Associated Press

TEL AVIV: Israel is sending an envoy to Washington amid a deepening rift with the Biden administration over six outlawed Palestinian rights groups, a Foreign Ministry official said on Tuesday.

Israel last week designated the prominent Palestinian human rights groups as terrorist organisations, sparking international criticism and repeated assertions by Israel's top strategic partner, the United States, that there had been no advance warning of the move.

Israel's move marked a major escalation of its decades-long crackdown on political activism in the occupied territories.

The US State Department has said it would seek more information on the decision.

Joshua Zarka, a senior Israeli Foreign Ministry official, told Israeli Army Radio the envoy would "give them all the details and to present them all the intelligence" during his visit in the coming days.

Zarka said he personally updated US officials on Israel's intention to outlaw the groups last week, and said he believed Washington wanted a more thorough explanation of the decision.

The rights groups decision is emerging as a test of the relationship between the Biden administration and Israel's new government, which was formed in June by eight politically disparate parties.

The coalition ended the 12-year rule of former Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

Netanyahu's hardline government enjoyed broad support from the Trump administration, which moved the US embassy to Jerusalem, largely allowed settlement building to continue unfettered, cut funding to the Palestinians and presented a vision for the Mideast that sided with Israel's positions.

The Biden administration has mostly restored traditional foreign policy toward Israel and the Palestinians.

But with the US focused on other pressing domestic and foreign issues, the conflict was expected to take a backseat.

The fractious coalition government has also sought to minimize the Palestinian issue, agreeing not to make major moves that might threaten its stability.

But in recent weeks, it has ramped up focus on the conflict, offering a number of goodwill gestures to Palestinians in the West Bank and the Gaza Strip and also pushing forward on building thousands of new homes for Jewish settlers.

Most dramatic was the decision on the civil society groups, which has rattled the coalition and returned focus to the conflict and Israel's decades-long occupation of territories the Palestinians seek for a future state.

Israel has for years alleged the groups' links to a Palestinian militant group but even under Netanyahu's hardline government, stopped short of labelling them terrorist groups.

The declaration appeared to pave the way for Israel to raid their offices, seize assets, arrest staff and criminalise any public expressions of support for the groups.

Most of the targeted organisations document alleged human rights violations by Israel as well as the Palestinian Authority, both of which routinely detain Palestinian activists.

The designated groups are Al-Haq, a human rights group founded in 1979, as well as the Addameer rights group, Defense for Children International-Palestine, the Bisan Center for Research and Development, the Union of Palestinian Women's Committees and the Union of Agricultural Work Committees.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Israel Palestine
India Matters
Representational Image. (File Photo)
Marriage permissible only between biological man and woman, Centre tells HC
For representational purposes (File | EPS)
Yeshwanthpur-Howrah Duronto Express starts late to help ailing little girl
image for representation
DA hike to 31 per cent effective from July 1: Finance Ministry
Representational Image | Women passengers travel on a local train in Mumbai (Photo | AP)
Maharashtra government allows all fully-vaccinated people to board Mumbai local trains

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp