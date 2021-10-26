STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Russia's coronavirus deaths mark another high

Russia's coronavirus task force reported 1,106 deaths in 24 hours, the most since the start of the pandemic.

Published: 26th October 2021

Employees of the Federal State Center for Special Risk Rescue Operations of Russia Emergency Situations disinfect the Savyolovsky railway station in Moscow.

Employees of the Federal State Center for Special Risk Rescue Operations of Russia Emergency Situations disinfect the Savyolovsky railway station in Moscow. (Photo | AP)

By PTI

MOSCOW: The daily number of COVID-19 deaths in Russia hit another high Tuesday amid a surge in infections that forced the Kremlin to order most Russians to stay off work starting this week.

The number brought the country's pandemic death toll to 232,775, Europe's biggest by far.

Russia registered 36,446 new daily coronavirus cases, slightly fewer compared to the past few days.

In a move intended to stem the spread of the virus, Russian President Vladimir Putin has ordered a nonworking period between Oct.30 and Nov.7, when the country will observe an extended holiday.

During that time, most state organizations and private businesses are to suspend operations, and most stores will close along with kindergartens, schools, gyms and most entertainment venues.

Restaurants and cafes will only be open for takeout or delivery orders.

Food stores, pharmacies and businesses operating key infrastructure can stay open.

Access to museums, theaters, concert halls and other venues will be limited to people holding digital codes on their smartphones to prove they have been vaccinated or recovered from COVID-19, a practice that will remain in place after Nov.7.

Putin has told local officials to order unvaccinated people older than 60 to stay home and to close nightclubs and other entertainment venues.

Authorities also have moved to strengthen the enforcement of mask mandates on public transportation and in indoor venues, which have been loosely observed.

The Russian leader encouraged the worst-affected regions to start the off-work time earlier and possibly extend it beyond Nov.7.

Six of Russia's 85 regions began the idle period on Monday, and more joined them Tuesday.

Moscow is set to suspend work for most people Thursday.

Russian authorities expect the time off to help limit the spread of contagion by keeping people out of offices and off public transportation.

However, the sales of airline tickets and hotel bookings at Russian Black Sea resorts surged at the news of the extended holiday, forcing authorities in the south to shut entertainment venues and limit access to restaurants and bars to customers with the digital health codes.

Tour companies also reported a surge in demand for package vacations for Egyptian resorts.

