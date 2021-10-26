STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

Samsung's Lee Jae-yong fined over illegally using propofol

The Seoul Central District Court said it convicted Lee Jae-yong, vice-chairman of Samsung Electronics, of violating a law on drug controls.

Published: 26th October 2021 06:27 PM  |   Last Updated: 26th October 2021 06:27 PM   |  A+A-

Samsung's de facto chief Lee Jae-yong

Samsung's de facto chief Lee Jae-yong (Photo | AP)

By Associated Press

SEOUL: Samsung's de facto chief Lee Jae-yong was fined 70 million won (about $60,000) on Tuesday for illegally using the anesthetic drug propofol, about two months after he was released on parole over a separate corruption case.

The Seoul Central District Court said it convicted Lee, vice-chairman of Samsung Electronics, of violating a law on drug controls.

It said Lee was also ordered to forfeit about 10 million won ($8,570).

Lee, who is the third-generation heir of South Korea's biggest company, Samsung, has been involved in a series of corruption cases lately.

The company's crown jewel, Samsung Electronics, singlehandedly represents about 20 per cent of South Korea's entire stock market value and one-fourth of its total exports.

Prosecutors earlier accused Lee of taking propofol at a hospital in Seoul about 40 times for non-medical purposes.

Lee's lawyers said he took propofol in line with a doctor's prescription, according to the court.

Propofol is used for anesthesia and sedation.

Its use gained notoriety in 2009 when pop star Michael Jackson died of a propofol overdose.

In August, Lee was released from prison after serving 18 months of a 30-month sentence for embezzling millions of dollars from corporate funds to bribe then-President Park Geun-hye.

The bribery scheme was to ensure Geun-hye's support for a 2015 merger between two Samsung affiliates that tightened Lee's control over the corporate empire.

Lee is also facing a separate court trial over alleged stock price manipulation, auditing violations and other financial crimes related to the 2015 merger.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Lee Jae Yong Samsung
India Matters
Representational Image. (File Photo)
Marriage permissible only between biological man and woman, Centre tells HC
For representational purposes (File | EPS)
Yeshwanthpur-Howrah Duronto Express starts late to help ailing little girl
image for representation
DA hike to 31 per cent effective from July 1: Finance Ministry
Representational Image | Women passengers travel on a local train in Mumbai (Photo | AP)
Maharashtra government allows all fully-vaccinated people to board Mumbai local trains

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp