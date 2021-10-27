STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

Greenpeace urges Europe to drop short flights, take trains

The study by OBC Transeuropa showed that 34% of the 150 busiest short-haul flights have train trip alternatives of less than 6 hours.

Published: 27th October 2021 02:03 PM  |   Last Updated: 27th October 2021 02:03 PM   |  A+A-

A banner of greenpeace. (File Photo | AP)

By PTI

BRUSSELS: A study commissioned by the environmental group Greenpeace shows that over one-third of the busiest short-haul flights in Europe have viable train alternatives which are far less polluting.

The group called on European governments Wednesday to boost train travel so fewer polluting planes are flying over the continent.

The study by OBC Transeuropa showed that 34% of the 150 busiest short-haul flights have train trip alternatives of less than 6 hours.

The study, released ahead of a U.N. climate change summit that opens in Glasgow, Scotland on Sunday, highlighted some particularly problematic air routes, ones with flights the authors said can emit a dozen times more carbon dioxide than trains would.

The routes, including Madrid-Barcelona, Frankfurt-Berlin and Brussels-Amsterdam, could be covered by train in two to four hours, the study said.

“Europe could replace almost all of the top 250 short-haul flights and save some 23.4 million tons of CO2 per year, as much as the annual CO2 emissions of Croatia,” Greenpeace said.

The report said it would help if European Union governments promoted train travel more, especially night trains, the report said.

Airlines argue that some short-haul flights are necessary because they are essential connections for longer-distance trips.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Greenpeace
India Matters
Representational Image. (File Photo)
Marriage permissible only between biological man and woman, Centre tells HC
For representational purposes (File | EPS)
Yeshwanthpur-Howrah Duronto Express starts late to help ailing little girl
image for representation
DA hike to 31 per cent effective from July 1: Finance Ministry
Representational Image | Women passengers travel on a local train in Mumbai (Photo | AP)
Maharashtra government allows all fully-vaccinated people to board Mumbai local trains

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp