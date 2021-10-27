STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

Iran's president says cyberattack meant to create 'disorder'

Ebrahim Raisi's comments, the first since Tuesday's attack, did not blame anyone specifically for the incident.

Published: 27th October 2021 03:35 PM  |   Last Updated: 27th October 2021 03:35 PM   |  A+A-

Ultraconservative Ebrahim Raisi

Iran's president Ebrahim Raisi (File photo| AFP)

By PTI

DUBAI: Iran's president is saying that a cyberattack that shut down gas stations across the nation aimed to get “people angry by creating disorder and disruption.”

Ebrahim Raisi's comments, the first since Tuesday's attack, did not blame anyone specifically for the incident.

However, he suggested anti-Iranian forces were behind the cyberattack.

He said: “There should be serious readiness in the field of cyberwar and related bodies should not allow the enemy to follow their ominous aims to make problem in trend of people's life.”

No group has claimed responsibility for the attack that began Tuesday, though it bore similarities to another months earlier that seemed to directly challenge Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei as the country's economy buckles under American sanctions.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
ebrahim raisi iran president Iran Cyberattack
India Matters
Representational Image. (File Photo)
Marriage permissible only between biological man and woman, Centre tells HC
For representational purposes (File | EPS)
Yeshwanthpur-Howrah Duronto Express starts late to help ailing little girl
image for representation
DA hike to 31 per cent effective from July 1: Finance Ministry
Representational Image | Women passengers travel on a local train in Mumbai (Photo | AP)
Maharashtra government allows all fully-vaccinated people to board Mumbai local trains

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp