STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

Let COP26 be of actions in finance and technology support, not just pledges: India at United Nations

Union Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav asserted that as a global community, there is need to ensure that everyone has the right to sustainable development and growth.

Published: 27th October 2021 07:55 PM  |   Last Updated: 27th October 2021 07:55 PM   |  A+A-

Union Minister Bhupender Yadav

Union Minister Bhupender Yadav (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

UNITED NATIONS: As nations head into the crucial climate summit in Glasgow, India has said that the conference should not be just "promises and pledges" and the world needs rapid and deep emission cuts in this decade rather than distant targets.

"Science has time and again clearly stated the urgency of accelerated climate action. Recent incidents of extreme weather events across the world corroborate what science is telling us," Minister of Environment, Forest and Climate Change Bhupender Yadav said.

Addressing the high-level meeting 'Delivering Climate Action - for People, Planet & Prosperity' convened by President of the 76th session of the UN General Assembly Abdulla Shahid on Tuesday, Yadav said the world needs rapid, sustained, and deep emission cuts in this decade rather than distant targets. "However, the current discourse on climate ambition seems to be shifting the goalposts," he said.

The high-level summit was convened just days before world leaders gather for the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change 26th Climate change conference in Glasgow from October 31 to November 12.

"The trust and confidence of the world in the UN processes and forums must be safeguarded by all. Let COP26 be a COP of actions in finance and technology support and not just promises and pledges," Yadav said.

He asserted that as a global community, there is need to ensure that everyone has the right to sustainable development and growth. "Combating climate change is a shared global challenge. The global climate action must be guided by the principles and values of climate justice, equity, and common but differentiated responsibilities in the light of national circumstances, as enshrined in the UN Framework Convention and its Paris Agreement," he said.

Emphasising that "it is already late", Yadav stressed that it is time for all to take accelerated action on climate change. "Those who are historically responsible for climate change and have benefited in the past through a carbon intensive development must step up their action and take lead in providing timely and adequate finance and technology to support developing countries to accelerate their actions," he said.

Yadav told global leaders at the event that at a time when the developed world is exhibiting shortfall in actions with just 14.8 per cent emission reduction against the target of 18 per cent reduction in the pre-2020 period, India is overachieving its voluntary target of emission reduction.

"We have reduced our emission intensity of GDP by 24 per cent between 2005 and 2016, thereby achieving our pre-2020 voluntary target. Our 2030 targets under the Paris Agreement are considered ambitious and compatible with the Paris Agreement goals. We are on the path to achieving those targets," he said.

India has also set out an ambitious target of 450 GW of renewable energy by 2030. Currently, India has 389 GW total installed capacity and has already achieved 155 GW of non-fossil fuel installed capacity as of now.

"We are accelerating action and we are confident to achieve this ambitious target by 2030," he said, adding that India is also taking ambitious actions in energy efficiency measures, biofuels, sustainable transport, e-vehicles, enhancing green cover, sustainable agriculture.

India has also taken an ambitious initiative of National Hydrogen Mission for generation and export of green hydrogen.

Yadav further said that the current stock of greenhouse gases is a result of the economic growth in the industrialised countries in the past which demanded increasing amounts of energy in the form of fossil fuels and they became today's prosperous countries with capital stock and infrastructure.

"In contrast, the adverse impacts of climate change falls disproportionately on developing countries who contributed little to the stock of greenhouse gases," he said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Delivering Climate Action UN General Assembly United Nations COP26 Climate change India at UN
India Matters
Representational Image. (File Photo)
Marriage permissible only between biological man and woman, Centre tells HC
For representational purposes (File | EPS)
Yeshwanthpur-Howrah Duronto Express starts late to help ailing little girl
image for representation
DA hike to 31 per cent effective from July 1: Finance Ministry
Representational Image | Women passengers travel on a local train in Mumbai (Photo | AP)
Maharashtra government allows all fully-vaccinated people to board Mumbai local trains

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp