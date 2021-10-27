STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

Looking forward to work closely with India: Israel's new envoy presents credentials to President Kovind

Gilon said it is his privileged to be given this opportunity of taking forward the growing strategic partnership between Israel and India.

Published: 27th October 2021 10:23 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th October 2021 10:24 AM   |  A+A-

Israel's new Ambassador to India, Naor Gilon, presents his credential to President Kovind. (Photo | Naor Gilon, Twitter)

Israel's new Ambassador to India, Naor Gilon, presents his credential to President Kovind. (Photo | Naor Gilon, Twitter)

By ANI

TEL AVIV: Israel's new Ambassador Naor Gilon presented his Letters of Credence to President Ram Nath Kovind at Rashtrapati Bhavan.

Gilon said it is his privileged to be given this opportunity of taking forward the growing strategic partnership between Israel and India.

On this occasion, Ambassador Naor Gilon said, "I am honoured and privileged to be given this opportunity of taking forward the growing strategic partnership between Israel and India. Our friendship is based on our shared values as prominent ancient civilizations in the past and leading democracies in the present."

"Next year in January, we will mark 30 years of Diplomatic Relations between our countries. I am sure that our close existing cooperation in different fields will only continue to grow and flourish in the coming years. I look forward to working closely with the people and the Government of India," he further addedAmbassador Gilon was born in Israel in 1964. He graduated from TeI Aviv University with a BA in Political Science. In addition, he holds an MA in International Relations from Corvinus University of Budapest.

He rose through the ranks of Israel's diplomatic corps and for over thirty years has played a key role in representing the State of Israel.

His vast experience includes the role of Foreign Policy Advisor to three Prime Ministers. He served as the Deputy Chief of Mission at the Embassy of Israel in Hungary (1990-1995), Counselor for Political Affairs at the Permanent Mission to the United Nations in New York (1997- 2000), Head of the Division for Strategic and Military Affairs at the Center for Policy Research (2000- 2002), and Minister Counselor for Political Affairs at the Embassy of Israel in Washington DC (2002-2005).

Between 2005 and 2009, Ambassador Gilon was Head of the Bureau for International Affairs at the Center for Policy Research. In 2009, he was appointed as Chief of Staff to the Minister of Foreign Affairs. Later he served as Deputy Director-General responsible for Europe, the EU, and NATO (2009- 2011).

Naor Gilon served as Ambassador of Israel to Italy, San Marino and to the international organizations in Rome from 2012 to 2016. In September 2019, he was appointed as Ambassador of Israel to the Netherlands, where he served until his arrival in India. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
India Israel Relations Israel India
India Matters
Representational Image. (File Photo)
Marriage permissible only between biological man and woman, Centre tells HC
For representational purposes (File | EPS)
Yeshwanthpur-Howrah Duronto Express starts late to help ailing little girl
image for representation
DA hike to 31 per cent effective from July 1: Finance Ministry
Representational Image | Women passengers travel on a local train in Mumbai (Photo | AP)
Maharashtra government allows all fully-vaccinated people to board Mumbai local trains

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp