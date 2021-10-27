Looking forward to work closely with India: Israel's new envoy presents credentials to President Kovind

By ANI

TEL AVIV: Israel's new Ambassador Naor Gilon presented his Letters of Credence to President Ram Nath Kovind at Rashtrapati Bhavan.

On this occasion, Ambassador Naor Gilon said, "I am honoured and privileged to be given this opportunity of taking forward the growing strategic partnership between Israel and India. Our friendship is based on our shared values as prominent ancient civilizations in the past and leading democracies in the present."

"Next year in January, we will mark 30 years of Diplomatic Relations between our countries. I am sure that our close existing cooperation in different fields will only continue to grow and flourish in the coming years. I look forward to working closely with the people and the Government of India," he further addedAmbassador Gilon was born in Israel in 1964. He graduated from TeI Aviv University with a BA in Political Science. In addition, he holds an MA in International Relations from Corvinus University of Budapest.

After the credentials ceremony, we had a reception for the Israeli community. We also affixed a #Mezuzah on the doorpost of our residence as customary in #Jewish tradition for insuring the wellbeing of its residents pic.twitter.com/V9IyS2CPSC — Naor Gilon (@NaorGilon) October 26, 2021

He rose through the ranks of Israel's diplomatic corps and for over thirty years has played a key role in representing the State of Israel.

His vast experience includes the role of Foreign Policy Advisor to three Prime Ministers. He served as the Deputy Chief of Mission at the Embassy of Israel in Hungary (1990-1995), Counselor for Political Affairs at the Permanent Mission to the United Nations in New York (1997- 2000), Head of the Division for Strategic and Military Affairs at the Center for Policy Research (2000- 2002), and Minister Counselor for Political Affairs at the Embassy of Israel in Washington DC (2002-2005).

Between 2005 and 2009, Ambassador Gilon was Head of the Bureau for International Affairs at the Center for Policy Research. In 2009, he was appointed as Chief of Staff to the Minister of Foreign Affairs. Later he served as Deputy Director-General responsible for Europe, the EU, and NATO (2009- 2011).

Naor Gilon served as Ambassador of Israel to Italy, San Marino and to the international organizations in Rome from 2012 to 2016. In September 2019, he was appointed as Ambassador of Israel to the Netherlands, where he served until his arrival in India.