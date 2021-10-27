STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
UK-based Nine Group Hotels and Investments mourns sudden death of Indian-origin CEO Vivek Chadha

Published: 27th October 2021 07:41 PM  |   Last Updated: 27th October 2021 07:41 PM   |  A+A-

Late CEO of Nine Group Hotels and Investments Vivek Chadha

Late CEO of Nine Group Hotels and Investments Vivek Chadha (Photo| Twitter)

By PTI

LONDON: Nine Group Hotels and Investments, the UK-based company behind a series of hotel brands around the country, on Wednesday announced the sudden death of its Indian-origin founder and CEO Vivek Chadha.

The company, which paid tribute to Chadha as a "kind, supportive leader", expressed its shock and sadness at the passing away of the tycoon aged just 33 on Sunday. The cause of death is yet to be confirmed. "It is with profound shock and sadness that we announce the death of CEO Vivek Chadha last Sunday, October 24, 2021 at the tender age of 33," the Nine Group said in a statement.

"Vivek was a force of nature, helping to grow the business into a national group of hotels and restaurants. A visionary leader, he was tireless in his dedication to the business and its customers. Vivek was also a kind, supportive leader and colleague, and the group's employees and partners from over the years will mourn his loss," the statement noted.

The company stressed that the hotelier leaves Nine Group as a strong business and that succession plans are in place to take the business forward.

The statement notes: "Vivek leaves Nine Group as his legacy: a strong and resilient business that withstood the challenges of the pandemic and is set for further growth. While there will only ever be one Vivek, succession plans are in place and a combination of internal promotions and additional members of the family will continue to ensure business as usual until a new CEO is formally appointed in due course."

The company also requested that Chadha's family be given space and time to grieve in privacy, while funeral arrangements are finalised. Chadha, recently married to model Stuttee Chadha in a lavish ceremony in London, was a donor to the UK's ruling Conservative Party.

He also donated GBP 100,000 towards the Mahatma Gandhi statue unveiled at Parliament Square in London in 2015. A self-confessed follower of Gandhi, Vivek Chadha graduated as a civil engineer from University College London (UCL) - also the alma mater of the Father of the Indian Nation.

"I am interested in particular in how Gandhi emphasised the privilege of giving and practiced compassion in creative ways. The fact that Gandhi concentrated all his energy in the service of others is a great example of how all young people should follow this idea in our day-to-day lives," Chadha said back in February 2015, with reference to his donation to the Gandhi Statue Memorial Trust.

