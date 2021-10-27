STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
US expected to issue its 1st passport with 'X' gender marker 

Published: 27th October 2021 07:26 PM

Image for representation

By PTI

DENVER: The State Department is expected to announce Wednesday that the United States has issued its first passport with an “X” gender designation — a milestone in the recognition of the rights of people who don't identify as male or female.

That's according to a U.S.official, who spoke on the condition of anonymity ahead of an expected announcement.

The State Department expects to be able to offer the option to nonbinary, intersex and gender-nonconforming people early next year, the official said.

