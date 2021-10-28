STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Covid surge persists in Singapore, record 5,324 new cases reported

The ministry said it was looking into the 'unusual surge in cases within a relatively short window', and that it will closely monitor the trend for the next few days.

Published: 28th October 2021

Cyclists wearing faces masks pass near the Merlion statue, a popular tourist attraction in Singapore

Cyclists wearing faces masks pass near the Merlion statue, a popular tourist attraction in Singapore. (Photo | AP)

By PTI

SINGAPORE: The recent surge in COVID-19 cases in Singapore is being looked into, the country's health ministry has said after it registered a record single-day spike of 5,324 new infections on Wednesday.

The figure includes 661 residents from dormitories of migrant workers and 12 cases who arrived from abroad, it said, adding that 10 more fatalities due to the disease have been reported as well.

The ministry said it was looking into the "unusual surge in cases within a relatively short window", and that it will closely monitor the trend for the next few days.

Singapore's death toll from the coronavirus now stands at 349.

As of Wednesday noon, there were 1,777 COVID-19 patients in hospitals in the island, according to the Ministry of Health (MOH).

Singapore's COVID-19 infection tally has reached 184,419, it showed The major obstacle to opening up economic activities quicker is the threat to the healthcare system, cautioned professor Dale Fisher, senior consultant, Division of Infectious Diseases, Department of Medicine, National University Hospital.

"This is what is most important, and the weekly infection rate of the elderly and the unvaccinated is an opportunity to look into the future needs for hospitalisation," Fisher told the media.

Asked about the surge, Mount Elizabeth Novena Hospital infectious diseases specialist Leong Hoe Nam said, "There are probably pockets of infection all around the island."

