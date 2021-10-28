STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

Cristiano Ronaldo announces pregnancy of partner Georgina Rodriguez with twins

An  Instagram post was accompanied by a photo of the couple lying in bed with Ronaldo holding up a double ultrasound for the camera.

Published: 28th October 2021 10:49 PM  |   Last Updated: 28th October 2021 10:49 PM   |  A+A-

Cristiano Ronaldo (R) and partner Georgina Rodriguez

Cristiano Ronaldo (R) and partner Georgina Rodriguez. (Photo| Instagram)

By AFP

LISBON: Cristiano Ronaldo announced on social media on Thursday that his partner Georgina Rodriguez is expecting twins. "Delighted to announce we are expecting twins. Our hearts are full of love - we can't wait to meet you," the 37-year-old Manchester United and Portugal star, who is already the father of four children, wrote on Instagram.

The post was accompanied by a photo of the couple lying in bed with Ronaldo holding up a double ultrasound for the camera. The footballer's eldest son, Cristiano Junior, was born in June 2010 to a surrogate.

Seven years later, in June 2017, Ronaldo became the father of twins Eva and Mateo in the same way. Alana Martina, born in November 2017, was the first child from his union with Rodriguez.  In 2017, Ronaldo told France Football that he wanted seven children. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Cristiano Ronaldo Georgina Rodriguez Cristiano Ronaldo twins Georgina Rodriguez pregnancy
India Matters
Kerala sees rise in Covid-related stroke cases among young and healthy
Sandalwood actor Puneeth Rajkumar. (Photo | EPS)
Kannada superstar Puneeth Rajkumar passes away at 46 due to cardiac arrest 
Indian business tycoon Azim Premji (Photo | PTI)
Wipro's Azim Premji donated Rs 27 crore per day in FY21, retains top giver rank
Dr S Selvam of VO Chidambaram College | Express
Thoothukudi geology professor makes it into top list of international scientists 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp