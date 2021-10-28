STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Pakistan's top military brass discusses security related issues including Afghanistan situation

It said that the participants at the meeting held at Joint Staff Headquarters discussed a range of security related issues, including fast-paced developments in the realm of strategic policies.

Pakistan Army, Pakistani Rangers

Pakistani Rangers (Photo | AFP)

By PTI

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan's top military brass met on Thursday and discussed a range of security related issues, including developments in the realm of strategic and conventional policies, the Afghanistan situation and operational preparedness of the armed forces.

Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee Gen Nadeem Raza presided over the meeting attended by Army chief Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa, Chief of Naval Staff Admiral Muhammad Amjad Khan Niazi and Chief of Air Staff Air Chief Marshal Zaheer Ahmad Babar Sidhu, the army said in statement.

It said that the participants at the meeting held at Joint Staff Headquarters discussed a range of security related issues, including fast-paced developments in the realm of strategic and conventional policies.

They also discussed the importance of peace in Afghanistan for sustainable development in the region, the shared challenges faced, work plan of the Tri-Services and operational preparedness of the Armed Forces, according to the statement. "The participants also reaffirmed the resolve of the Armed Forces to respond to the entire spectrum of threat in the most befitting manner in line with a comprehensive security strategy," it said.

