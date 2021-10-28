STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

Sanjeev Gupta-owned Liberty Steel UK restarts plant at night to save energy costs

As part of the restart, they are scheduled to run between 11 pm and 6 am when energy costs will be comparatively lower.

Published: 28th October 2021 07:43 PM  |   Last Updated: 28th October 2021 07:43 PM   |  A+A-

British-Indian businessman Sanjeev Gupta owned Liberty Steel UK

British-Indian businessman Sanjeev Gupta owned Liberty Steel UK (Photo| Special Arrangement)

By PTI

LONDON: Liberty Steel UK, owned by British-Indian businessman Sanjeev Gupta, on Thursday said it has relaunched production at its GreenSteel Rotherham electric arc furnace, with operation at night to maximise efficiency and mitigate high energy costs.

Operations at the plant in Rotherham, northern England, which produces sustainably-produced steel for growth markets such as infrastructure and high-value engineering and is among the UK's most electro-intensive industrial sites.

Therefore, as part of the restart, they are scheduled to run between 11 pm and 6 am when energy costs will be comparatively lower. "Liberty is determined to support the government's drive towards a net zero economy and to make the decarbonisation of the UK steel industry a reality. We are committed to supporting the UK's infrastructure growth plan. As Liberty Steel UK ramps up we're showing our commitment to make South Yorkshire a UK GreenSteel hub," said Subhajit Roy Chowdhury, Liberty Steel UK's Chief Executive Officer.

Near Rotherham, Liberty Steel UK's speciality steel division in Stocksbridge, which produces steel components for demanding aerospace and energy applications, is also restarting focused production campaigns for key customers.

The restart, with which the company plans to reach 50,000 tonnes per month as soon as possible, follows a GBP 50 million funding injection from Liberty Steel's parent company GFG Alliance, part of GFG's restructuring and transformation drive following the collapse of its main lender Greensill Capital.

The company said that the injection sets a stable platform for the full refinancing of Liberty Steel UK operations. The steel firm said it plans to expand the Rotherham plant's long-term capacity, ultimately creating a 2 million tonnes per annum GreenSteel hub with increased employment and new products.

Rotherham will supply Liberty Steel UK's downstream mills at Thrybergh and Scunthorpe, which manufacture products for infrastructure, automotive and other sectors.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Sanjeev Gupta Liberty Steel UK GreenSteel Rotherham Liberty Steel running time
India Matters
Kerala sees rise in Covid-related stroke cases among young and healthy
Sandalwood actor Puneeth Rajkumar. (Photo | EPS)
Kannada superstar Puneeth Rajkumar passes away at 46 due to cardiac arrest 
Indian business tycoon Azim Premji (Photo | PTI)
Wipro's Azim Premji donated Rs 27 crore per day in FY21, retains top giver rank
Dr S Selvam of VO Chidambaram College | Express
Thoothukudi geology professor makes it into top list of international scientists 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp