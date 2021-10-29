STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen congratulates India on 'excellent progress' on vaccination

India suspended exports of COVID-19 vaccines in April to focus on inoculating its own population following a sudden spike in infections.

Published: 29th October 2021 04:34 PM  |   Last Updated: 29th October 2021 04:34 PM   |  A+A-

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen (Photo | AP)

By PTI

ROME: President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen on Friday congratulated India for its 'excellent progress' on vaccination against COVID-19 and for resuming vaccine exports, saying there is a need to join forces to help vaccinate the world and beat the global pandemic.

The top European Union official said this after her meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi along with European Council President Charles Michel during which they discussed trade and investment ties, climate change, COVID-19, global and regional developments.

Her remarks came as India achieved a major milestone in its vaccination programme against COVID-19 as the cumulative vaccine doses administered in the country surpassed the 100-crore mark on October 21.

"I congratulated India for its excellent progress on vaccination and for resuming vaccines exports. We need to join forces to help vaccinate the world and beat the global pandemic," European Commission President Leyen said on Twitter.

India, the world's largest producer of vaccines overall, suspended exports of COVID-19 vaccines in April to focus on inoculating its own population following a sudden spike in infections.

Last month, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya announced that India will resume the supplies abroad.

India said that it will resume export of surplus COVID-19 vaccines in the fourth quarter of 2021 under the ''Vaccine Maitri'' programme and to meet its commitment to the COVAX global pool.

COVAX is a worldwide initiative aimed at equitable access to COVID-19 vaccines directed by Gavi, the Vaccine Alliance, the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations, and the WHO.

India took 85 days to touch the 10-crore vaccination mark, 45 more days to cross the 20-crore mark and 29 more days to reach the 30-crore mark, according to the Union Health Ministry data.

The country took 24 days to reach the 40-crore mark from 30-crore doses and then 20 more days to surpass the 50-crore vaccination mark on August 6.

It then took 76 days to go past the 100-crore mark.

COVID-19 infections are decreasing in India, with 14,348 new infections reported in a day, according to official data on Friday.

That's around 4 per cent of the peak - the highest daily average reported on May 9 this year.

