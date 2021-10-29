STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Sudan to have new Prime Minister, sovereign council within week: Al-Burhan

The Sudanese military on Monday morning detained Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok and several other members of the government.

Published: 29th October 2021 12:27 PM

People protest in Khartoum, Sudan, two days after a military coup, Wednesday, Oct. 27, 2021

By ANI

KHARTOUM: A new prime minister and the Sovereign Council will appear in Sudan within a couple of days, "within a week at the latest," the commander-in-chief of the Sudanese Armed Forces, Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, told Sputnik.

"I hope this will be done in a couple of days or within a week at the latest," al-Burhan said when asked about the timing for the election of a prime minister and the appointment of members of the Sovereign Council.

The Sudanese military on Monday morning detained Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok and several other members of the government. Al-Burhan, who heads the Sudanese Transitional Sovereign Council, announced in a televised address to the nation the introduction of a state of emergency and the dissolution of the country's government. On Tuesday, it was reported that Hamdok and his wife returned to their capital residence.

