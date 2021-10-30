STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Climate protesters block road near Rome summit

“From Rome to Glasgow, your solutions are the problem,” the banners of the few dozen protesters read.

Published: 30th October 2021 06:42 PM  |   Last Updated: 30th October 2021 06:42 PM   |  A+A-

Climate activists try to block traffic in front of the Italian Ministry of the Ecological Transition in Rome's via Cristoforo Colombo, one of the main road leading to La Nuvola (the cloud) convention center where the G20 summit is taking place, Saturday, Oct. 30, 2021.

Climate activists try to block traffic in front of the Italian Ministry of the Ecological Transition on one of the main road leading to La Nuvola (the cloud) convention center. (Photo | AP)

By Associated Press

ROME: A few dozen protesters demanding that government leaders take incisive action on climate change have been carried away by police from the main boulevard near the G-20 summit site in Rome.

Hours before the leaders of the United States, Britain, France and other economic powerhouse nations arrived on Saturday for the start of the two-day gathering, the activists blocked the road, holding banners, including one that read, “From Rome to Glasgow, your solutions are the problem.”

On Sunday evening, many of the G-20 leaders will fly to Glasgow, Scotland, for a crucial climate summit.

When the demonstrators refused to budge, police officers lifted them bodily and moved them to a side road, where the protesters continued to lie down or sit on the pavement, blocking traffic.

On Friday, U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres voiced alarm that the climate meeting might see leaders fail to deliver on promises, leaving humanity facing a “calamitous” rise in global temperatures.

