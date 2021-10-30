STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

Prime Minister Modi invites pope to visit after 2017 plan collapsed

Modi made the invitation Saturday during an unusually long, 55-minute audience with Francis at the Vatican. Modi is in Rome for the Group of 20 summit.

Published: 30th October 2021 04:08 PM  |   Last Updated: 30th October 2021 04:08 PM   |  A+A-

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, left, sits at a table with Pope Francis on the occasion of their private audience at the Vatican, Saturday, Oct. 30, 2021.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, left, sits at a table with Pope Francis on the occasion of their private audience at the Vatican, Saturday, Oct. 30, 2021. (Photo | AP)

By Associated Press

ROME (AP) — Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday invited Pope Francis to visit the country, extending an official opening after plans for a 2017 papal visit fell apart.

Modi made the invitation Saturday during an unusually long, 55-minute audience with Francis at the Vatican. Modi is in Rome for the Group of 20 summit.

There are roughly 18 million Catholics in India, a small minority in the largely Hindu nation of 1.3 billion. Modi’s hard-line, Hindu nationalist government was returned to power for a second term in 2019.

“Had a very warm meeting with Pope Francis," Modi tweeted. “I had the opportunity to discuss a wide range of issues with him and also invited him to visit India.”

The foreign ministry spokesman, Arindam Bagchi, tweeted the invitation was to come visit “at an early date."

The Vatican’s official communique said only that Modi’s visit with the Vatican’s secretary of state was brief and that “the cordial relations between the Holy See and India were discussed.” It made no mention of the invitation or of the content of Modi's meeting with the pontiff.

Francis had hoped to visit India and Bangladesh in 2017. After negotiations with the Indian government dragged on, Francis went instead to Bangladesh and Myanmar. Upon his return to Rome from that trip, Francis acknowledged he had wanted to go to India but that “procedures became protracted, and time was pressing."

But he said it was actually “providential" because “visiting India requires one journey: you must go to the south, to the center, to the east, to the west, to the north for the diverse cultures of India."

He said at the time that he hoped to go in 2018 “if I’m still alive!"

Modi's meeting Saturday with Francis — which the Vatican closed to independent media, citing coronavirus restrictions — appeared warm based on Vatican photographs Modi tweeted showing the two men embracing on several occasions.

During the encounter, Modi gave Francis a silver candelabra and a book, “The Climate Climb: India's strategy, actions and achievements." Francis gave Modi a collection of his main teaching documents and a bronze medallion featuring a tree and the words in Italian “The desert will become a garden."

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Pope Francis Narendra Modi Modi invites pope Pope India visit G20 Summit Rome
India Matters
Aryan Khan, son of Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan, after being released from the Arthur Road jail on bail, in Mumbai. (Photo | PTI)
Aryan Khan walks out after 26 days in Mumbai jail in cruise drugs case
West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee (File Photo | PTI)
'Modi will be more powerful as Congress not serious about politics': Mamata's jibe at Gandhis
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | AP)
Delhi lawyer files complaint against JNU webinar organisers for using phrase 'Indian Occupation in Kashmir'
A health worker administers the Covaxin vaccine for COVID-19 in Hyderabad. (Photo | AP)
14,313 new COVID cases in India, active infections increase as recovery numbers go down

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp