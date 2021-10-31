STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Pope: May 'cry of the Earth' be heard at UN climate summit

“May this encounter yield efficient answers offering concrete hope to future generations,” the pope said. Francis has made care for the planet's fragile environment a key plank of his papacy.

Pope Francis

Pope Francis (File Photo | AP)

By Associated Press

VATICAN CITY: Pope Francis on Sunday urged people to pray so that “the cry of the Earth” is heard at the U.N. climate summit getting underway in Glasgow, Scotland.

Francis in comments to the public in St. Peter’s Square, on Sunday, noted that it was the first day of the crucial gathering. He told the crowd: “Let us pray so that the cry of the Earth and the cry of the poor” is heard by summit participants.

In Rome Sunday, leaders of the G-20 nations accounting for 75% of greenhouse emissions were negotiating on what commitments they’re willing to make to contain rising global temperatures.

