STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

British drugs giant GlaxoSmithKline, South Korean peer SK bioscience start final trial of Covid jab

The vaccine is facing a Phase 3 clinical trial to assess its "safety and immunogenicity" when compared with AstraZeneca's Covid vaccine, the two companies said in a joint statement.

Published: 01st September 2021 10:31 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st September 2021 10:31 AM   |  A+A-

A GSK employee works on a vaccine packing line at the factory of British pharmaceutical company GlaxoSmithKline

A GSK employee works on a vaccine packing line at the factory of British pharmaceutical company GlaxoSmithKline (Photo | AFP)

By AFP

LONDON: British drugs giant GlaxoSmithKline and South Korean peer SK bioscience have begun final stage trials of a Covid-19 jab after positive early results, they announced Tuesday.

The vaccine is facing a Phase 3 clinical trial to assess its "safety and immunogenicity" when compared with AstraZeneca's Covid vaccine, the two companies said in a joint statement.

GSK is still trailing in the wake of Anglo-Swedish rival AstraZeneca, which rapidly developed a successful jab alongside Oxford University despite having little prior experience in vaccine development.

The new jab combines SK bioscience's Covid vaccine candidate GBP510 with Glaxo's pandemic adjuvant that bolsters the immune response.

"The advance to Phase 3 study follows positive interim Phase 1/2 data which showed that all participants who received the adjuvanted vaccine candidate developed strong neutralising antibody responses," the pair said Tuesday.

Those responses demonstrated a rate of seroconversion -- or production of antibodies -- of 100 percent, they added.

No safety concerns have so far been identified in the study.

The vaccine is then expected to be supplied via COVAX -- the distributor backed by the World Health Organization and the Gavi vaccine alliance -- subject to positive results and regulatory approvals. 

"While many countries have made good progress with vaccination, there remains a need for accessible and affordable COVID-19 vaccines to ensure equitable access and to protect people across the world," said GSK chief global health officer Thomas Breuer.

"We are pleased to contribute with GSK's pandemic adjuvant and to be working with SK to deliver the vaccine at scale via COVAX if it is approved."

Results from the Phase 3 trial, which will enrol 4,000 participants from various nations, are expected in the first half of next year.

This will be the first Phase 3 study to compare outcomes of two different Covid-19 vaccine candidates.

SK has received funding from the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Initiative and the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation to help it develop a low-cost jab.

"Taking this important step towards overcoming the global pandemic situation, SK and GSK will bring our technical expertise together for the development of an adjuvanted protein-based vaccine candidate, GBP510," noted SK chief executive Jaeyong Ahn.

Glaxo is also working with French pharmaceutical giant Sanofi on final Phase 3 tests of a different Covid vaccine, which they hope to launch by the end of this year.

Phase 2 trials of that jab have already showed a strong immune response after a single shot in participants who had previously contracted the coronavirus.

GSK is also working on another two separate vaccine projects, one with Canada's Medicago and another with Germany's CureVac.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
GlaxoSmithKline SK bioscience Covid vaccine coronavirus COVID
India Matters
At WHO headquarters in Geneva, Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus and other top officials have called for a moratorium on booster shots (File Photo | AFP)
Breakthrough COVID-19 infections found in 25 per cent vaccinated healthcare staff: Study
A health worker administers the vaccine for COVID-19 during a vaccination drive in Ahmedabad. (Photo | AP)
Third Covid wave in India likely only in small pockets with low exposure, think experts
For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
Cooking gas LPG price hiked for third time in two months; check price here
NN Unnikrishnan of Vallachira with the sign hanging outside his shop (Photo | Special arrangement)
Wanting life partner, Kerala man puts signboard outside shop, gets calls from Australia, England

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Students of class 12th seen attending classes after the reopening of schools in New Delhi, on Wednesday. (Photo | Parveen Negi/EPS)
Schools in Delhi reopen amid strict COVID-19 safety guidelines after long hiatus
The motive was to bring the issue to the notice of the people and the authorities in India and abroad, said the fashion photographer Pranjal Kumar. (Photo | EPS)
Jharkhand: Model catwalks on garbage dump to highlight life near landfill
Gallery
Students are back to schools and colleges in Tamil Nadu amidst the Covid-19 pandemic after a period of 18 long months. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath
Alternate day attendance, 20 students per classroom: Schools, colleges reopen in Tamil Nadu amid Covid protocol
The brightly-coloured giant fruits can remind you of lotus petals or the scales of the Chinese mythical creature. Hence it is known by the names Dragon fruit or 'Kamalam'. (Photo | Nandalal, Online Desk)
Ever been to a dragon fruit farm? This enchanting 'Kamalam' orchard in Kerala is open to visitors!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp