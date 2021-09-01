STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

France starts COVID-19 booster shot campaign for the elderly

People can get the shot on condition a minimum six-month period has passed since they got fully vaccinated with the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine.

Published: 01st September 2021 06:06 PM  |   Last Updated: 01st September 2021 06:06 PM   |  A+A-

COVID 19 Vaccine

Image used for representational purposes (Photo | Express Illustrations)

By Associated Press

PARIS: France on Wednesday started administering booster shots of COVID-19 vaccine to people over 65 and those with underlying health conditions to shore up their vaccine protection, as the highly contagious delta variant is spreading in the country.

People can get the shot on condition a minimum six-month period has passed since they got fully vaccinated with the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine.

Those who received the single-dose Johnson & Johnson jab can get a booster shot of Pfizer or Moderna at least four weeks after they first got vaccinated.

In nursing homes, a nationwide booster campaign is to start on Sept. 12.

About 18 million people are estimated to be eligible for the booster shot, according to the Health Ministry.

The French government followed the recommendations of the country's health authority, the HAS, which said last month that "recent studies suggest a fall in the vaccine's effectiveness, especially with the delta variant."

The elderly and people with underlying health conditions are the most affected by the drop over time, the HAS said.

The booster shot was already available in France for some particularly vulnerable people, like transplant recipients and others with weakened immune systems.

The French government so far has made no decision regarding the potential extension of the campaign to the whole population.

France has been facing high numbers of confirmed infections since July, with a slight decrease in recent weeks, from over 23,000 per day around mid-August to 17,000 now.

But many fear a reverse of the trend as children will go back to school after summer holidays on Thursday.

Almost 44 million people, or 65.6 per cent of the French population, are fully vaccinated.

France's decision to launch its booster campaign comes as the European Medicines Agency said it is reviewing data to see if booster shots are needed.

In Germany, authorities in Berlin, the capital, started on Wednesday offering booster shots to residents of elderly care homes.

Several other German states have already begun offering boosters to vulnerable people.

Israel has expanded this week its coronavirus booster shot program to include anyone over 12, the latest phase of a booster program that began in July with Israelis over 60.

U.S. health officials announced last month plans to dispense booster shots to all Americans.

The campaign is expected to start by the end of September.

The head of the World Health Organization's European branch, Dr. Hans Kluge, said this week he agrees with the top U.S. infectious diseases expert that a third dose of coronavirus vaccines can help protect the people most vulnerable, and it shouldn't be seen as a "luxury booster."

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
France COVID 19 COVID booster shots
India Matters
At WHO headquarters in Geneva, Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus and other top officials have called for a moratorium on booster shots (File Photo | AFP)
Breakthrough COVID-19 infections found in 25 per cent vaccinated healthcare staff: Study
A health worker administers the vaccine for COVID-19 during a vaccination drive in Ahmedabad. (Photo | AP)
Third Covid wave in India likely only in small pockets with low exposure, think experts
For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
Cooking gas LPG price hiked for third time in two months; check price here
NN Unnikrishnan of Vallachira with the sign hanging outside his shop (Photo | Special arrangement)
Wanting life partner, Kerala man puts signboard outside shop, gets calls from Australia, England

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Students of class 12th seen attending classes after the reopening of schools in New Delhi, on Wednesday. (Photo | Parveen Negi/EPS)
Schools in Delhi reopen amid strict COVID-19 safety guidelines after long hiatus
The motive was to bring the issue to the notice of the people and the authorities in India and abroad, said the fashion photographer Pranjal Kumar. (Photo | EPS)
Jharkhand: Model catwalks on garbage dump to highlight life near landfill
Gallery
Students are back to schools and colleges in Tamil Nadu amidst the Covid-19 pandemic after a period of 18 long months. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath
Alternate day attendance, 20 students per classroom: Schools, colleges reopen in Tamil Nadu amid Covid protocol
The brightly-coloured giant fruits can remind you of lotus petals or the scales of the Chinese mythical creature. Hence it is known by the names Dragon fruit or 'Kamalam'. (Photo | Nandalal, Online Desk)
Ever been to a dragon fruit farm? This enchanting 'Kamalam' orchard in Kerala is open to visitors!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp