STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

Singapore PM Lee Hsien Loong awarded USD 275,000 in defamation damages

Terry Xu, chief editor of the Online Citizen Asia, and a writer for the site were accused of defaming Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong in two separate lawsuits.

Published: 01st September 2021 03:45 PM  |   Last Updated: 01st September 2021 03:45 PM   |  A+A-

Singapore's Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong

Singapore Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong (Photo | AP)

By AFP

SINGAPORE: Singapore's prime minister was awarded more than a quarter of a million dollars in damages Wednesday after winning defamation suits against a news website editor and writer, the latest libel cases brought by the leader. 

Critics say such lawsuits are among a range of tactics employed by the tightly regulated city-state to silence dissent. 

Terry Xu, chief editor of the Online Citizen Asia, and a writer for the site were accused of defaming Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong in two separate lawsuits.

The writer, Rubaashini Shunmuganathan, had penned an article in 2019 about a bitter feud that has rocked the premier's family. 

Singapore's High Court ordered Xu to pay Sg$210,000 ($156,000) in damages. In the second suit against the author, the judge awarded damages of Sg$160,000 ($119,000) -- bringing the total to Sg$370,000 ($275,000). 

"Overall, I find that Xu had acted recklessly, with indifference to the truth and with ill-will towards (Lee), which aggravated the injury to (Lee)," Justice Audrey Lim said in her decision.

Lee will donate the damages to charity, the Straits Times newspaper reported. 

The row covered by the website was between Lee and his siblings over the legacy of their father, Singapore's late founding leader Lee Kuan Yew. The drama captivated a city-state unused to public feuds among the elite.   

Xu -- whose site is typically more critical of authorities than the pro-government mainstream media -- has launched a crowdfunding campaign to cover the cost of the damages.

"I hope many patriotic Singaporeans who love freedom, free speech and a free press will donate generously," his lawyer Lim Tean said.

In March, blogger Leong Sze Hian was ordered to pay almost $100,000 in damages for defaming Lee by sharing an article on Facebook linking the leader to a corruption scandal.

He launched a crowdfunding drive too -- and raised enough within a matter of days. 

While Singapore is economically successful and ranks among the world's least corrupt countries, rights groups frequently accuse the government of restricting free speech and civil liberties.

Watchdog Reporters Without Borders poorly rates Singapore's press freedoms, listing it 160 out of 180 countries and regions.

Singapore's leaders have defended bringing libel suits, saying they are necessary to protect their reputations.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Singapore Singapore PM lawsuit Singapore PM defamation suit Lee Hsien Loong
India Matters
At WHO headquarters in Geneva, Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus and other top officials have called for a moratorium on booster shots (File Photo | AFP)
Breakthrough COVID-19 infections found in 25 per cent vaccinated healthcare staff: Study
A health worker administers the vaccine for COVID-19 during a vaccination drive in Ahmedabad. (Photo | AP)
Third Covid wave in India likely only in small pockets with low exposure, think experts
For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
Cooking gas LPG price hiked for third time in two months; check price here
NN Unnikrishnan of Vallachira with the sign hanging outside his shop (Photo | Special arrangement)
Wanting life partner, Kerala man puts signboard outside shop, gets calls from Australia, England

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Students of class 12th seen attending classes after the reopening of schools in New Delhi, on Wednesday. (Photo | Parveen Negi/EPS)
Schools in Delhi reopen amid strict COVID-19 safety guidelines after long hiatus
The motive was to bring the issue to the notice of the people and the authorities in India and abroad, said the fashion photographer Pranjal Kumar. (Photo | EPS)
Jharkhand: Model catwalks on garbage dump to highlight life near landfill
Gallery
Students are back to schools and colleges in Tamil Nadu amidst the Covid-19 pandemic after a period of 18 long months. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath
Alternate day attendance, 20 students per classroom: Schools, colleges reopen in Tamil Nadu amid Covid protocol
The brightly-coloured giant fruits can remind you of lotus petals or the scales of the Chinese mythical creature. Hence it is known by the names Dragon fruit or 'Kamalam'. (Photo | Nandalal, Online Desk)
Ever been to a dragon fruit farm? This enchanting 'Kamalam' orchard in Kerala is open to visitors!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp