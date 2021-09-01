STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

Winter is coming: Afghans face hunger crisis, adding to Taliban's challenges 

About one third of the country's population of 38 million is facing "emergency" or "crisis" levels of food insecurity, according to Ramiz Alakbarov, the local UN humanitarian coordinator.

Published: 01st September 2021 08:39 PM  |   Last Updated: 01st September 2021 08:39 PM   |  A+A-

Taliban fighters stand guard on their side while people wait to cross at a border crossing point between Pakistan and Afghanistan, in Torkham

Taliban fighters stand guard on their side while people wait to cross at a border crossing point between Pakistan and Afghanistan, in Torkham (Photo | AP)

By Associated Press

KABUL: Food stocks in Afghanistan could run out this month, a senior UN official warned Wednesday, threatening to add a hunger crisis to the challenges facing the country's new Taliban rulers as they endeavour to restore stability after decades of war.

About one third of the country's population of 38 million is facing "emergency" or "crisis" levels of food insecurity, according to Ramiz Alakbarov, the local UN humanitarian coordinator.

With winter coming and a severe drought ongoing, more money is needed to feed the population, he said.

The UN's World Food Program has brought in food and distributed it to tens of thousands of people in recent weeks.

But of the USD 1.3 billion needed for aid efforts, only 39% has been received, he said.

"The lean winter season is fast approaching, and without additional funding, food stocks will run out at the end of September," Alakbarov said.

The Taliban, who seized control of the country ahead of the withdrawal of American forces this week, now must govern a nation that relies heavily on international aid and is in the midst of a worsening economic crisis.

In addition to the concerns about food supplies, civil servants haven't been paid in months and the local currency is losing value.

Most of Afghanistan's foreign reserves are held abroad and currently frozen.

In the wake of the US pullout, many Afghans are anxiously waiting to see how the Taliban will rule.

When they were last in power, before being driven out by the US-led invasion in 2001, they imposed draconian restrictions, refusing to allow girls to go to school, largely confining women to their homes and banning television, music and even photography.

But more recently, their leaders have sought to project a more moderate image.

Schools have reopened to boys and girls, though Taliban officials have said they will study separately.

Women are out on the streets wearing Islamic headscarves as they always have rather than the all-encompassing burqa the Taliban required in the past.

While many Afghans fear a return to the Taliban's brutal rule, they are also concerned that the country's economic situation holds little opportunity and tens of thousands sought to flee the country in a harrowing airlift.

Thousands who had worked with the US and its allies, as well as up to 200 Americans, remained in the country after the efforts ended with the last US

troops flying out of Kabul international airport just before midnight Monday.

President Joe Biden defended his handling of the withdrawal a day later.

The challenges the Taliban face in reviving the economy could give Western nations leverage as they push the group to fulfill a pledge to allow free travel, form an inclusive government and guarantee women's rights.

The Taliban say they want to have good relations with other countries, including the United States.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Taliban Afghanistan Afghanistan Crisis Afghanistan food crisis Afghanistan Drought
India Matters
People queue up to get vaccinated against the coronavirus at a municipal health center in Kolkata. (Photo | AP)
COVID-19: Highly mutated C.1.2 variant sparks concern amid third wave fears
Forget Covid numbers, restart economy, open schools: Experts to Kerala govt
For representational purposes
Ongoing economic recovery will take India above pre-pandemic levels in most sectors: Economist
Allahabad High Court (File photo| EPS)
Cow should be declared national animal: Allahabad High Court

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The New York City Fire Department was responding to rescue calls in all five boroughs, a department spokesperson said. (Photo | AP)
Emergency declared in New York amid 'record-breaking rain', flooding
Assam floods: 5 dead, nearly 6.47 lakh people affected in 22 districts
Gallery
Students are back to schools and colleges in Tamil Nadu amidst the Covid-19 pandemic after a period of 18 long months. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath
Alternate day attendance, 20 students per classroom: Schools, colleges reopen in Tamil Nadu amid Covid protocol
The brightly-coloured giant fruits can remind you of lotus petals or the scales of the Chinese mythical creature. Hence it is known by the names Dragon fruit or 'Kamalam'. (Photo | Nandalal, Online Desk)
Ever been to a dragon fruit farm? This enchanting 'Kamalam' orchard in Kerala is open to visitors!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp