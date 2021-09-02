STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Foreign Minister Jaishankar discusses key challenges facing India and EU with Slovenian president

Jaishankar is in the central European nation as part of his four-day visit to Slovenia, Croatia and Denmark to boost bilateral ties and further strengthen India's cooperation with the EU.

Published: 02nd September 2021 11:55 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd September 2021 11:55 PM   |  A+A-

External Affairs Minister of India Dr. S. Jaishankar meets Foreign Minister of Slovenia Anze Logar in Ljubljana, Thursday, Sep. 2, 2021

External Affairs Minister of India Dr. S. Jaishankar meets Foreign Minister of Slovenia Anze Logar in Ljubljana, Thursday, Sep. 2, 2021. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

LJUBLJANA: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Thursday met Slovenian President Borut Pahor and discussed key challenges facing India and the European Union.

Slovenia currently holds the presidency of the Council of the European Union.

Jaishankar is in the central European nation as part of his four-day visit to Slovenia, Croatia and Denmark to boost bilateral ties and further strengthen India's cooperation with the EU.

Jaishankar in a tweet thanked President Pahor for his gracious welcome.

"Deeply appreciate his long standing support for our relationship. Discussed key challenges facing India and EU," he added, sharing a photograph of the meeting.

Jaishankar also met with Slovenian counterpart Anze Logar during which the two leaders exchanged views on Afghanistan and the Indo-Pacific.

"Excellent meeting with Foreign Minister of Slovenia @AnzeLog. Agreed to deepen our political and economic relationship. Welcome Slovenia's Presidency of EU and confident it will take India-EU ties forward. Good exchange of views on Afghanistan and the Indo-Pacific," he tweeted.

Slovenia has invited Jaishankar to attend the informal meeting of the foreign ministers of the EU states.

Jaishankar will also attend the Bled Strategic Forum (BSF) being held in Slovenia and participate in the panel discussion on 'Partnership for a Rules-Based Order in the Indo-Pacific'.

The evolving situation in Afghanistan is likely to figure prominently in Jaishankar's meetings with his EU counterparts.

