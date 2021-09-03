STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

Israeli strikes target pro-Iran groups in Syria

Since the outbreak of the Syrian civil war in 2011, Israel has routinely carried out raids in Syria, mostly targeting Iranian and Lebanese Hezbollah forces as well as Syrian government troops.

Published: 03rd September 2021 01:06 PM  |   Last Updated: 03rd September 2021 01:06 PM   |  A+A-

A view of damaged buildings due airstrikes in Syria.

A view of damaged buildings due airstrikes in Syria. (File Photo | AP)

By AFP

BEIRUT: Israeli missile strikes hit military positions used by pro-Iran groups near the Syrian capital Damascus overnight, a war monitor said Friday.

The strikes on the suburbs of Barzeh and Jamraya "targeted Syrian regime military positions that are used by pro-Iran groups" to store and develop weapons, said the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights.

The Observatory, which is based in Britain and relies on a network of sources inside Syria for its reports, said it could not immediately confirm if there were any casualties.

The official SANA news agency said Syrian air defences shot down most of the missiles.

"The Syrian army's air defences intercepted after midnight an Israeli missile attack in the vicinity of Damascus," SANA said, adding the attack only caused material damage.

It published pictures and video footage appearing to show air defences responding to the attack.

AFP reporters heard loud explosions in the Syrian capital.

Since the outbreak of the Syrian civil war in 2011, Israel has routinely carried out raids in Syria, mostly targeting Iranian and Lebanese Hezbollah forces as well as Syrian government troops.

The Israeli army rarely acknowledges its strikes but it often says it will not allow Syria to become a stronghold of its arch-foe Iran.

Late last month, Israeli strikes near Damascus killed four pro-Iran militia fighters.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Syria Damascus Israel missile strikes pro Iran groups Syria Hezbollah Lebanon Syrian Civil War
India Matters
For representational purposes. (File Photo)
Pandemic stress blamed as close to 40 per cent first-year MBBS students fail exam in Bihar
People wait to receive the vaccine for COVID-19 at a vaccination center in Mumbai. (Photo | AP)
Amid emergence of new variant, 8 Maharashtra districts show rise in Covid numbers
Red Fort. (Photo | PTI)
Tunnel used by Britishers to reach Red Fort discovered at Delhi Assembly
Prime Minister Narendra Modi chats with Suresh Gopi after receiving the guava sapling
Kerala girl’s guava sapling makes it to PM Modi’s courtyard

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Heavy snowfall snapped the communication lines, resulting in delayed alert to the district authorities. (Representational Photo | AP)
Climate Change: In one year, Himachal Pradesh loses 18.52% of its snow cover, suggests study
The motive was to bring the issue to the notice of the people and the authorities in India and abroad, said the fashion photographer Pranjal Kumar. (Photo | EPS)
Photoshoot on a dumpster: Jharkhand model raises awareness by doing catwalk on garbage!
Gallery
Students are back to schools and colleges in Tamil Nadu amidst the Covid-19 pandemic after a period of 18 long months. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath
Alternate day attendance, 20 students per classroom: Schools, colleges reopen in Tamil Nadu amid Covid protocol
The brightly-coloured giant fruits can remind you of lotus petals or the scales of the Chinese mythical creature. Hence it is known by the names Dragon fruit or 'Kamalam'. (Photo | Nandalal, Online Desk)
Ever been to a dragon fruit farm? This enchanting 'Kamalam' orchard in Kerala is open to visitors!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp