STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

Sri Lanka extends COVID-19 lockdown till September 13 

While the hospitals' ICU care facilities were overwhelmed, dead bodies kept piling at morgues for cremation. There are over 200 deaths on a daily basis since mid-August.

Published: 03rd September 2021 04:07 PM  |   Last Updated: 03rd September 2021 04:07 PM   |  A+A-

Sri Lanka coronavirus

Sri Lankan army's medical corps members administer a vaccine for COVID-19 to an elderly woman in Colombo. (Photo | AP)

By PTI

COLOMBO: Sri Lanka on Friday extended its nationwide lockdown till September 13, amidst a surge in the number of COVID-19 deaths and mounting pressure on the healthcare system during the third wave of coronavirus.

Sri Lankan President Gotabhaya Rajapaksa had ordered a 10-day lockdown on August 20.

The decision to extend the lockdown was taken following the COVID taskforce meeting with President Gotabhaya on Friday, officials said.

Health Minister Keheliya Rambukwella said that the lockdown will continue for another 7 day period till September 13.

The lockdown extended from August 30 was due to end on September 6.

ALSO READ | Sri Lanka lauds UK partnership in fight against terror; notes decision to keep LTTE in proscribed list

Having resisted calls from the medical fraternity to order an island-wide lockdown the government finally relented by announcing the lockdown originally on August 20.

The calls became stronger as the current third wave surged bringing immense pressure on the healthcare system.

While the hospitals' ICU care facilities were overwhelmed, dead bodies kept piling at morgues for cremation.

There are over 200 deaths on a daily basis since mid-August.

Over 447,000 infections have been recorded since the onset of the pandemic in 2020.

The WHO independent group of local experts last week said that nearly 90 per cent of samples sequenced confirmed to be the deadly Delta variant.

The group reported that extending the lockdown would help save 7,500 to 10,000 lives by their estimation.

As of Thursday, over 9,600 people have died due to the coronavirus and a total number of infections stood at 447,757.

Sri Lanka, which has witnessed a series of lockdowns and curfews to contain the spread of COVID-19 in the country, has been impacted in terms of its economy.

The tourism sector, which generates a huge quantum of revenue for the island nation, has seen a drastic fall.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Sri Lanka COVID 19 Sri Lanka covid cases
India Matters
For representational purposes. (File Photo)
Pandemic stress blamed as close to 40 per cent first-year MBBS students fail exam in Bihar
People wait to receive the vaccine for COVID-19 at a vaccination center in Mumbai. (Photo | AP)
Amid emergence of new variant, 8 Maharashtra districts show rise in Covid numbers
Red Fort. (Photo | PTI)
Tunnel used by Britishers to reach Red Fort discovered at Delhi Assembly
Prime Minister Narendra Modi chats with Suresh Gopi after receiving the guava sapling
Kerala girl’s guava sapling makes it to PM Modi’s courtyard

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Heavy snowfall snapped the communication lines, resulting in delayed alert to the district authorities. (Representational Photo | AP)
Climate Change: In one year, Himachal Pradesh loses 18.52% of its snow cover, suggests study
The motive was to bring the issue to the notice of the people and the authorities in India and abroad, said the fashion photographer Pranjal Kumar. (Photo | EPS)
Photoshoot on a dumpster: Jharkhand model raises awareness by doing catwalk on garbage!
Gallery
Students are back to schools and colleges in Tamil Nadu amidst the Covid-19 pandemic after a period of 18 long months. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath
Alternate day attendance, 20 students per classroom: Schools, colleges reopen in Tamil Nadu amid Covid protocol
The brightly-coloured giant fruits can remind you of lotus petals or the scales of the Chinese mythical creature. Hence it is known by the names Dragon fruit or 'Kamalam'. (Photo | Nandalal, Online Desk)
Ever been to a dragon fruit farm? This enchanting 'Kamalam' orchard in Kerala is open to visitors!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp