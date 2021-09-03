STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Taliban co-founder Mullah Baradar to lead new Afghanistan government: Report

Baradar, who heads the Taliban's political office, will be joined by Mullah Mohammad Yaqoob, the son of late Taliban founder Mullah Omar, and Sher Mohammad Abbas Stanekzai in senior positions.

Published: 03rd September 2021 02:03 PM

Taliban co-founder Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar

Taliban co-founder Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar (Photo | AP)

By Online Desk

Taliban co-founder Mullah Baradar will lead the new Islamic Emirate in Afghanistan, details of which are expected to be announced soon, sources said.

Baradar, who heads the Taliban's political office, will be joined by Mullah Mohammad Yaqoob, the son of late Taliban founder Mullah Omar, and Sher Mohammad Abbas Stanekzai in senior positions in the government, according to a report by Reuters quoting three sources.

Meanwhile, domestic flights across the country are set to resume from Friday, Afghanistan's flag carrier Ariana Afghan Airlines said.

"We have received a green light from the Taliban and aviation authorities and plan to start flights today," Tamim Ahmadi, a senior manager with the airline told AFP.

The Taliban, which stormed Kabul on August 15, has faced resistance in the Panjshir Valley, with reports of heavy fighting and casualties.

Several thousand fighters of regional militias and remnants of the government's armed forces have massed in the rugged valley under the leadership of Ahmad Massoud, the son of former Mujahideen commander Ahmad Shah Massoud, and former Afghanistan Vice President Amrullah Saleh.

Efforts to negotiate a settlement appear to have broken down, with each side blaming the other for the failure.

(With inputs from AFP)

