STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

Hamas operatives launch incendiary balloons into Israel

Photos and videos posted online showed masked Hamas-affiliated operatives holding pictures of Gazans killed in recent clashes with Israeli forces while they launched balloons towards Israel.

Published: 04th September 2021 11:42 PM  |   Last Updated: 04th September 2021 11:53 PM   |  A+A-

Palestinian protesters react during a demonstration by the border fence with Israel, east of Gaza City, to denounce the Israeli siege of the Palestinian strip.

A file picture of Palestinian protesters react during a demonstration by the border fence with Israel, east of Gaza City, to denounce the Israeli siege of the Palestinian strip. (Photo | AFP)

By Associated Press

GAZA CITY: Gaza's ruling Hamas militant group on Saturday launched over a dozen of incendiary balloons into Israel, seeking to ratchet up pressure in order to ease a crippling blockade of the territory.

Photos and videos posted online showed masked Hamas-affiliated operatives holding pictures of Gazans killed in recent clashes with Israeli forces while they launched balloons in the direction of Israel.

There were no immediate reports of any fires in southern Israel.

Israel's new government has compared the balloons, which have sparked a series of wildfires in recent weeks, to rocket fire.

It often responds to the launches with nighttime airstrikes on Hamas targets.

Hamas has also staged a series of violent demonstrations along the Israeli border in recent weeks calling for an end to the blockade, which is also conducted by Gaza's western neighbor, Egypt.

In an angry statement, a Hamas spokesman said Saturday that the Gazan people were determined to “break the siege” and no longer accepted the two countries' “gradual easing” of the blockade.

Israel and Egypt imposed the blockade when Hamas seized control of the territory in 2007, a year after winning a Palestinian election.

Israel says the blockade is necessary to keep Hamas from smuggling weapons into the territory.

Critics say the blockade, which greatly restricts trade and travel in and out of Gaza, amounts to collective punishment.

Israel and Hamas, an Islamic militant group sworn to Israel's destruction, have fought four wars since Hamas took power, most recently an 11-day battle in May.

Egypt, which often mediates between the enemy sides, has been trying to broker a long-term cease-fire since the fighting ended.

Israel has agreed to allow the Gulf country of Qatar to resume some aid money to impoverished Gaza families, and on Wednesday Israel began easing the blockade to allow more merchants to cross the border and key construction materials to enter.

But with the Gaza economy in tatters, Hamas has called for much greater concessions from Israel and vowed to step up its activities along the border.

Protests over the past two weeks have often turned violent, with one Israeli sniper and three Palestinian protesters, including a Hamas militant, killed in clashes.

Hamas has dismissed Israeli's loosening of the blockade as inadequate and repeatedly vowed to continue organizing demonstrations until the blockade is further eased.

Israel has demanded that Hamas release two Israeli civilians it is holding and return the remains of two dead Israeli soldiers killed in a 2014 war.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Hamas palestine Israel Palestine incendiary balloons
India Matters
Nipah virus spreads by the ingestion of human secretions/fluids. (File photo | EPS)
12-year-old who recovered from Covid dies of Nipah in Kozhikode
Mahatma Gandhi (File Photo)
How Madurai made Mahatma Gandhi shed his Gujarati attire
TJS George Column | Azadi, Amrit Mahotsav and Savarkar
Supertech’s twin towers. (File Image)
Opinion | Bring on the bulldozers against the towers of corruption

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Krishna Nagar competes against Hong Kong's Chu Man Kai during men's singles SH6 gold medal badminton match at the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Paralympics: With Krishna Nagar's gold, India gets 19 medals
Militiamen loyal to Ahmad Massoud, son of the late Ahmad Shah Massoud, take part in a training exercise, in Panjshir province. (Photo | AP)
Resistance forces claim about 600 Taliban killed in Afghanistan's Panjshir
Gallery
Students are back to schools and colleges in Tamil Nadu amidst the Covid-19 pandemic after a period of 18 long months. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath
Alternate day attendance, 20 students per classroom: Schools, colleges reopen in Tamil Nadu amid Covid protocol
The brightly-coloured giant fruits can remind you of lotus petals or the scales of the Chinese mythical creature. Hence it is known by the names Dragon fruit or 'Kamalam'. (Photo | Nandalal, Online Desk)
Ever been to a dragon fruit farm? This enchanting 'Kamalam' orchard in Kerala is open to visitors!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp