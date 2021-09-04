STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

Italy considers making Covid vaccines mandatory

The government says it's confident it will meet its target of having 80 per cent of the eligible population vaccinated by the end of September.

Published: 04th September 2021 03:43 PM  |   Last Updated: 04th September 2021 03:43 PM   |  A+A-

a member of the medical staff draws serum from an AstraZeneca vaccine container at a vaccination center

A member of the medical staff draws serum from an AstraZeneca vaccine container at a vaccination center. (Photo | AP)

By Associated Press

ROME: Italy officials say they'd consider making COVID-19 vaccination mandatory, but for now they're generally pleased at the public's turnout for shots.

On Friday, 71 per cent of those in Italy age 12 and older have been fully vaccinated.

The government says it's confident it will meet its target of having 80 per cent of the eligible population vaccinated by the end of September.

​ALSO READ | New Zealand reports first coronavirus death in over six months

Health Minister Roberto Speranza says the government "wants this number to grow even more" and is weighing whether to extend the Green Pass requirements to other situations.

The pass indicates a person has at least one vaccine dose, recovered from COVID-19 in the last six months or tested negative for the illness in the last 48 hours.

It's needed to dine indoors, access gyms, attend concerts or travel on domestic flights or train, ferry or bus between Italy's regions.

School teachers and other personnel need a Green Pass to access school premises.

Vaccination is required for health care workers.

ALSO WATCH:

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Covid 19 Covid 19 Pandemic Coronavirus COVID-19 vaccination
India Matters
Nipah virus spreads by the ingestion of human secretions/fluids. (File photo | EPS)
12-year-old who recovered from Covid dies of Nipah in Kozhikode
Mahatma Gandhi (File Photo)
How Madurai made Mahatma Gandhi shed his Gujarati attire
TJS George Column | Azadi, Amrit Mahotsav and Savarkar
Supertech’s twin towers. (File Image)
Opinion | Bring on the bulldozers against the towers of corruption

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Nipah virus spreads by the ingestion of human secretions/fluids. (File photo | EPS)
12-year-old who recovered from Covid dies of Nipah in Kozhikode
Militiamen loyal to Ahmad Massoud, son of the late Ahmad Shah Massoud, push a vehicle during a training exercise, in Panjshir province, northeastern Afghanistan. (Photo | AP)
'We will be successful': In Afghanistan's Panjshir Valley, anti-Taliban forces fight on
Gallery
Students are back to schools and colleges in Tamil Nadu amidst the Covid-19 pandemic after a period of 18 long months. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath
Alternate day attendance, 20 students per classroom: Schools, colleges reopen in Tamil Nadu amid Covid protocol
The brightly-coloured giant fruits can remind you of lotus petals or the scales of the Chinese mythical creature. Hence it is known by the names Dragon fruit or 'Kamalam'. (Photo | Nandalal, Online Desk)
Ever been to a dragon fruit farm? This enchanting 'Kamalam' orchard in Kerala is open to visitors!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp