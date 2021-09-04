STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Taliban takeover of Afghanistan: Pakistan's powerful intel chief arrives in Kabul

The Taliban leadership had its headquarters in Pakistan and were often said to be in direct contact with the powerful Inter-Services Intelligence agency.

Published: 04th September 2021 03:22 PM  |   Last Updated: 04th September 2021 04:01 PM   |  A+A-

Taliban special forces fighters stand guard outside the Hamid Karzai International Airport after the U.S. military's withdrawal, in Kabul, Afghanistan. (File Photo | AP)

By Associated Press

KABUL: Pakistan's powerful intelligence chief has made a surprise visit to the Afghan capital of Kabul.

That's according to two Pakistan officials who asked not to be named because they are not authorised to speak to the media.

It wasn't immediately clear what Gen. Faiez Hameed had to say Saturday to the Taliban leadership but the Pakistani intelligence service has perhaps the greatest outside influence over the Taliban.

The Taliban leadership had its headquarters in Pakistan and were often said to be in direct contact with the powerful Inter-Services Intelligence agency.

Although Pakistan routinely denied giving the Taliban military aid, the accusation was often made by the Afghan government and Washington.

