US' Wisconsin extends USD 100-reward programme for receiving Covid vaccine

By Associated Press

MADISON: Wisconsin's USD 100 reward programme for those receiving the COVID-19 vaccine will be extended two weeks until September 19.

Democratic Governor Tony Evers says extending the incentive will give an opportunity for more people to get vaccinated.

The programme began August 20 and was originally scheduled to end Monday.

Between August 20 and September 1, more than 65,000 people received their first dose.

Evers launched the programme amid a spike in cases across the state caused by the more infectious delta variant.

The level of new cases and hospitalisations are at a level not seen since January.

On August 22, the day before Evers announced the program, the seven-day average of vaccinations in Wisconsin was 8,360.

That grew to 9,712 as of Wednesday.

More than 3 million people are fully vaccinated in Wisconsin, about 52 per cent of the total population.

Among adults age 18 and over, more than 62 per cent are fully vaccinated.

