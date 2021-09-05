STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Some domestic flights resume at Afghanistan's international airport in Kabul

A team of Qatari and Turkish technicians arrived in Kabul last week to help restart operations at the airport, which the U.N. says is crucial to providing the country with humanitarian assistance

Published: 05th September 2021 12:26 PM  |   Last Updated: 05th September 2021 12:26 PM   |  A+A-

Taliban fighter stand guards in the city of Kabul, Afghanistan

Taliban fighter stand guards in the city of Kabul, Afghanistan (Photo | AP)

By Associated Press

KABUL: Some domestic flights have resumed at Afghanistan's international airport in Kabul, with the state-run Ariana Afghan Airline operating flights to three provinces.

Shershah Stor, the airline's station manager at the airport, told The Associated Press on Sunday that the flights took place Saturday to western Herat, southern Kandahar and northern Balkh provinces. He said the flights were conducted without a functioning radar system at the airport.

Stor said three more flights are scheduled Sunday to the same provinces.

A team of Qatari and Turkish technicians arrived in Kabul last week to help restart operations at the airport, which the U.N. says is crucial to providing the country with humanitarian assistance. It remains to be seen, however, whether any commercial airlines will be willing to offer service.

