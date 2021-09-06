COVID-induced lockdown to be lifted across New Zealand, except Auckland

By Associated Press

WELLINGTON: Most of New Zealand will move out of lockdown on Tuesday except for the largest city of Auckland, which will remain in the strictest type of lockdown until at least next week, the government announced Monday.

The nation has been battling an outbreak of the delta variant of the coronavirus since last month. All recent cases have been found in Auckland, including 20 that were found on Monday. There have been a total of 821 cases found in the outbreak.

The government is pursuing an unusual strategy of trying to eliminate the virus entirely.