STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

International community should enhance engagements with Afghanistan: Pakistan Foreign Minister

Qureshi shared Pakistan's perspective on the evolving situation in Afghanistan, stressing the importance of a peaceful and stable Afghanistan for Pakistan and the region.

Published: 07th September 2021 07:56 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th September 2021 07:56 AM   |  A+A-

A Taliban soldier stands guard as passengers disembark on arrival from Kandahar, at Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul. (Photo | AP)

By PTI

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Monday urged the international community to enhance engagements with Afghanistan with positive messaging and through constructive actions.

He was talking to Italian Foreign Minister Luigi Di Maio, who was in Islamabad on a two-day visit to discuss the latest developments in Afghanistan as well as bilateral relations with Pakistan, according to a statement by the Foreign Office.

Qureshi shared Pakistan's perspective on the evolving situation in Afghanistan, stressing the importance of a peaceful and stable Afghanistan for Pakistan and the region.

"It was vital to support the Afghan people at this critical juncture," he said and emphasised the importance of stabilising the security situation in Afghanistan, preserving the peace and preventing any mass exodus of Afghans as refugees.

In particular, he emphasised the imperatives of addressing the urgent humanitarian needs and ensuring economic stability of Afghanistan.

He highlighted Pakistan's efforts for regional peace, security and stability.

The Foreign Minister also apprised the visiting Foreign Minister of his interactions with the leadership of the immediate neighbouring states of Afghanistan and efforts to evolve a coordinated approach.

Noting Pakistan's facilitation of evacuation operations, the Foreign Minister reiterated support for Italy's endeavours.

In the bilateral context, Qureshi underlined the importance Pakistan attached to its relationship with Italy and affirmed the desire to further expand mutual cooperation in all fields.

He invited the Italian Foreign Minister to visit Pakistan for the Second Ministerial Review under the Strategic Engagement Plan.

Foreign Minister Luigi Di Maio thanked Pakistan for supporting Italy's evacuation efforts and also noted the important role of Pakistan in support of efforts for regional peace and stability.

He also expressed Italy's resolve to strengthen bilateral cooperation in diverse sectors including trade, investments, energy, higher education and people-to-people exchanges.

Luigi Di Maio also called on Prime Minister Imran Khan and exchanged views on the latest developments in Afghanistan as well as bilateral relations.

Khan noted that, at this critical juncture, it was vital to stabilise the security situation in Afghanistan, take steps to consolidate peace, and preclude any mass exodus of refugees.

In this context, preventing humanitarian crises and stabilising the economy were the most urgent priorities.

The Prime Minister stressed that the international community must stand in solidarity with the Afghan people, undertake positive engagement, and create incentives for ensuring sustainable peace, stability and economic development in Afghanistan.

Di Mario thanked Pakistan for the facilitation of its evacuation operations.

He underscored Italy's commitment to enhance bilateral cooperation in diverse fields.

He also conveyed an invitation to the Prime Minister to visit Italy.

Luigi Di Maio arrived on Sunday night, becoming the fourth European foreign minister to visit Pakistan during the last one week.

Before him, ministers from Germany, the Netherlands and the UK have visited Islamabad.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Shah Mahmood Qureshi Luigi Di Maio Taliban Kabul Crisis Afghanistan Crisis
India Matters
Representational Photo. (Photo | G Satyanarayana, EPS)
‘Y-Break’: Five-minute yoga in ministry and government offices to de-stress employees
A boy wearing a face mask participate in Janmashtami celebrations in Mumbai. (Photo | AP)
In past 6 days, Mumbai logs 28% of Covid cases recorded in August: BMC data
Babu Valavi going through the documents at his home in Kochi | Albin Mathew
Small-time Kochi investor in battle to reclaim Rs 1,448.5 crore stake in Udaipur-based firm
Nipah virus spreads by the ingestion of human secretions/fluids. (File photo | EPS)
'Despite high mortality, curbing Nipah is easier than COVID-19': Experts

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The book-loving auto driver who caught Paulo Coelho's attention
People crowd a market ahead of the Ganesh Chaturti festival in Mumbai, India, Sunday, Sept . 5, 2021. (Photo | AP)
COVID: In just six days of September, Mumbai logs over 28% of total cases recorded in August
Gallery
Not long after completing 50 years of his acting career, iconic Malayalam actor Mammooty celebrates his 70th birthday on Tuesday. While no amount of words can justly describe the love and admiration of cinephiles towards Mammootty, his passion to challeng
The Mammootty quiz: As the megastar celebrates 70th birthday, check how well you know the patriarch of Malayalam cinema
Students are back to schools and colleges in Tamil Nadu amidst the Covid-19 pandemic after a period of 18 long months. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath
Alternate day attendance, 20 students per classroom: Schools, colleges reopen in Tamil Nadu amid Covid protocol
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp