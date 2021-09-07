STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

'Peace with India not possible without solving Kashmir issue': Pakistan again rakes up Article 370

PM Imran Khan said that India will have to give the Kashmiris their due right to self-determination under the UN Security Council resolutions.

Published: 07th September 2021 07:52 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th September 2021 07:52 AM   |  A+A-

Indian policemen ride armoured vehicles after dispersing Kashmiri protesters during day-long security restrictions in Srinagar. (Photo | AP)

By PTI

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan President Arif Alvi on Monday said that his country was fully cognisant of the developments in its neighbourhood and prepared to thwart any plot hatched to hamper peace in the region.

Alvi, in his message to the country on the occasion of Defence Day, pledged to continue supporting the people of Kashmir.

He said that peace with India was not possible without a solution to the Kashmir issue.

"Time has come to find a solution to all problems (with India) including Kashmir, which will ensure peace and prosperity in the region," Alvi said.

The day began with a 31-gun salute in Islamabad and 21-gun salutes in the provincial capitals, reported Radio Pakistan.

A change of guard ceremony was held at the Naval Headquarters in Islamabad in the morning to pay tribute to the armed forces.

Pakistan was fully cognisant of developments in its neighbourhood and committed to securing peace and "prepared to thwart any plot hatched to hamper peace" in the region, Alvi said.

The President said that Pakistan would never back away from its principled stand on the Kashmir issue.

Prime Minister Imran Khan also paid tributes to the soldiers.

He said that India will have to give the Kashmiris their due right to self-determination under the UN Security Council resolutions.

India has asserted that Jammu and Kashmir "was, is and shall forever" remain an integral part of the country.

New Delhi has also told Islamabad that issues related to Jammu and Kashmir are its internal matter and the country is capable of solving its own problems.

Pakistan observes September 6 as the Defence and Martyrs Day to mark the anniversary of the 1965 war with India.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Arif Alvi Pakistan Defence Day Article 370
India Matters
Representational Photo. (Photo | G Satyanarayana, EPS)
‘Y-Break’: Five-minute yoga in ministry and government offices to de-stress employees
A boy wearing a face mask participate in Janmashtami celebrations in Mumbai. (Photo | AP)
In past 6 days, Mumbai logs 28% of Covid cases recorded in August: BMC data
Babu Valavi going through the documents at his home in Kochi | Albin Mathew
Small-time Kochi investor in battle to reclaim Rs 1,448.5 crore stake in Udaipur-based firm
Nipah virus spreads by the ingestion of human secretions/fluids. (File photo | EPS)
'Despite high mortality, curbing Nipah is easier than COVID-19': Experts

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The book-loving auto driver who caught Paulo Coelho's attention
People crowd a market ahead of the Ganesh Chaturti festival in Mumbai, India, Sunday, Sept . 5, 2021. (Photo | AP)
COVID: In just six days of September, Mumbai logs over 28% of total cases recorded in August
Gallery
Not long after completing 50 years of his acting career, iconic Malayalam actor Mammooty celebrates his 70th birthday on Tuesday. While no amount of words can justly describe the love and admiration of cinephiles towards Mammootty, his passion to challeng
The Mammootty quiz: As the megastar celebrates 70th birthday, check how well you know the patriarch of Malayalam cinema
Students are back to schools and colleges in Tamil Nadu amidst the Covid-19 pandemic after a period of 18 long months. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath
Alternate day attendance, 20 students per classroom: Schools, colleges reopen in Tamil Nadu amid Covid protocol
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp