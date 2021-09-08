STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

Pakistan set to host meeting of Afghanistan neighbours

The meeting may discuss the issue of recognising the new Taliban government.

Published: 08th September 2021 01:25 PM  |   Last Updated: 08th September 2021 01:25 PM   |  A+A-

Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi

Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi (File Photo | AP)

By PTI

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan will host a virtual meeting of foreign ministers of Afghanistan's neighbours on Wednesday to discuss the latest situation in the war-torn country.

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi will chair the meeting to be attended by China, Iran, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan, according to Foreign Office.

ALSO READ: Pakistan deports over 200 Afghan nationals

The Taliban seized control of war-torn Afghanistan in mid-August, ousting the previous elected leadership which was backed by the West.

The Foreign Ministers' meeting on the Afghan issue is taking place at the invitation of Pakistan.

"The meeting will review the evolving situation in Afghanistan to address common challenges and realise emerging opportunities to ensure regional stability and prosperity," the FO said.

ALSO READ: Taliban form all-male Afghanistan government of old guard members

The moot is expected to provide an opportunity to neighbours of Afghanistan to work together for a shared objective of a peaceful and stable Afghanistan, which is essential to forge strong economic linkages and realize connectivity agenda.

The meeting will build upon the discussions, held at the Special Representatives/Envoys level, on September 5.

The neighbours of Afghanistan have a vital stake in the stability of the country.

A peaceful, stable, united, sovereign and prosperous Afghanistan will contribute towards transit trade, people-to-people exchanges and security in the region.

The meeting is being held a day after the Taliban announced an interim government for Afghanistan.

The meeting may also discuss the issue of recognising the new government.
 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi Afghanistan Pakistan Pakistan Taliban Afghan refugees Pakistan Balochistan Quetta Chaman Afghans
India Matters
Representational Photo. (Photo | G Satyanarayana, EPS)
‘Y-Break’: Five-minute yoga in ministry and government offices to de-stress employees
A boy wearing a face mask participate in Janmashtami celebrations in Mumbai. (Photo | AP)
In past 6 days, Mumbai logs 28% of Covid cases recorded in August: BMC data
Babu Valavi going through the documents at his home in Kochi | Albin Mathew
Small-time Kochi investor in battle to reclaim Rs 1,448.5 crore stake in Udaipur-based firm
Nipah virus spreads by the ingestion of human secretions/fluids. (File photo | EPS)
'Despite high mortality, curbing Nipah is easier than COVID-19': Experts

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The book-loving auto driver who caught Paulo Coelho's attention
People crowd a market ahead of the Ganesh Chaturti festival in Mumbai, India, Sunday, Sept . 5, 2021. (Photo | AP)
COVID: In just six days of September, Mumbai logs over 28% of total cases recorded in August
Gallery
Not long after completing 50 years of his acting career, iconic Malayalam actor Mammooty celebrates his 70th birthday on Tuesday. While no amount of words can justly describe the love and admiration of cinephiles towards Mammootty, his passion to challeng
The Mammootty quiz: As the megastar celebrates 70th birthday, check how well you know the patriarch of Malayalam cinema
Students are back to schools and colleges in Tamil Nadu amidst the Covid-19 pandemic after a period of 18 long months. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath
Alternate day attendance, 20 students per classroom: Schools, colleges reopen in Tamil Nadu amid Covid protocol
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp