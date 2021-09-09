Pakistan bans jeans, tights for female teachers, t-shirts for male educators: Report

By Online Desk

Pakistan's Federal Directorate of Education (FDE) has asked female teachers to not wear jeans and tights and banned their male counterparts from donning jeans and t-shirts, according to a report by Dawn.

In a letter issued by the FDE, all principals have been directed to ensure the implementation of proper hygiene and an appropriate 'dress code' among the staffers.

The new dress code recommends formal clothing for women such as "simple and decent shalwar qameez, trouser, shirt with dupatta/shawl" and bars them from wearing tights or jeans.

ALSO READ | Taliban ban sports for women, say 'face and body will not be covered': Report

For male educators, wearing shalwar qameez with a waistcoat, pant and shirt with tie (preferably jacket/coat) is deemed mandatory. T-shirts of any kind are also prohibited.

The letter also stated that all teaching staff must wear teaching gowns inside the class and lab coats while in laboratories.

In addition, it directed schools and colleges to ensure uniforms for gatekeepers and support staff.

The dress code must be adhered to by the educators while they're at the institution premises and during official gatherings, ceremonies, and meetings.