Australia's New South Wales to begin easing out of COVID lockdown

The government on Thursday outlined plans to ease restrictions in Sydney, which has been locked down since June, but it also warned that COVID-19 hospitalizations won't plateau until next month.

Published: 10th September 2021 10:12 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th September 2021 10:12 AM   |  A+A-

Central Station in Sydney, is near empty on Aug. 13, 2021 as greater Sydney continues a weeks-long COVID-19 lockdown. (Photo | AP)

By PTI

SYDNEY: Parts of Australia's New South Wales state will come out of lockdown Saturday and the government plans to ease restrictions in Sydney once 70% of its residents aged 16 and older are fully vaccinated.

Coastal areas north of Sydney, the Murrumbidgee region south of the city and the Riverina to the west will be released from the statewide lockdown Saturday.

Premier Gladys Berejiklian says Australia's most populous state will exit lockdown in a "cautious and staged" way as vaccination rates rise.

In New South Wales, 43% of the population aged 16 and older is fully vaccinated.

