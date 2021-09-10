STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

Canada Conservative leader questioned about moderating party ahead of polls

Erin O'Toole has changed positions and moderated his party's platform on a wide variety of issues including climate change in effort to draw support from Trudeau's Liberal party.

Published: 10th September 2021 11:23 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th September 2021 11:23 AM   |  A+A-

Conservative leader Erin O'Toole, left, and Liberal leader Justin Trudeau discuss a point during the federal election French-language leaders debate. (Photo | AP)

By PTI

TORONTO: The leader of Canada's Conservative party said Thursday he is personally "pro choice" and voters can trust his leadership after being asked during an election debate about some of his candidates who have more conservative views than him on issues like abortion and climate change.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau called the election last month hoping to win a majority of seats in Parliament, but polls indicate his Liberal party could lose power to the Conservatives and its leader Erin O'Toole in the Sept.20 vote.

O'Toole has changed positions and moderated his party's platform on a wide variety of issues including climate change in effort to draw support from Trudeau's Liberal party.

O'Toole favors a carbon tax, something unpopular with most conservatives.

Asked how can voters trust that he would be in the driver's seat if elected prime minister, O'Toole said.

"I am driving the bus."

O'Toole, 48, won the leadership of the Conservative party by advertising himself as a "true blue conservative" and campaigning to the right of a more moderate conservative but he has since adopted more moderate positions.

Trudeau said O'Toole is beholden groups on the right like the gun lobby and anti-vaxxers and his words should not be trusted.

"He can't even convince his own candidates to get vaccinated," Trudeau said.

"Mr. O'Toole can't even convince his party that climate change is real."

O'Toole has not mandated his candidates be vaccinated.

Trudeau has said all his have been vaccinated except one who received a medical exemption.

All the opposition party leaders criticized Trudeau on his overall record.

"Trudeau has ambition, he doesn't have achievement," O'Toole said at the only English language debate of the campaign.

Trudeau, the son of the late Liberal Prime Minister Pierre Trudeau, became the second youngest prime minister in Canadian history when he was first elected with a majority of seats in Parliament in 2015 after almost a decade of Conservative Party government.

But there is some fatigue with Trudeau after six years, and scandals combined with high expectations have damaged his image for some Canadians.

He won re-election in 2019 but with less than a majority of the seats.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Conservative party Justin Trudeau Liberal party Erin O'Toole
India Matters
File Image of Chandrayaan-2 launch. (Photo | ISRO)
Chandrayaan-2 orbiter payloads made discovery-class findings, says ISRO
Priyanka Tibrewal (L) and Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee (R)
BJP's Priyanka Tibrewal to contest from Bhowanipore against CM Mamata Banerjee in bypoll
An artiste gives finishing touches to a Ganesha idol promoting Covid-19 vaccination in Mysuru on Thursday | Udayshankar S
Long Covid in kids not as severe as in adults, say experts  
For representational purpose. (Photo | AP)
First shot of Covid jab lowers risk of mortality by 96.6%, second one by 97.5%: Centre

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The two journalists who work with a newspaper called Etilaatroz were reportedly abducted and then beaten up in police custody allegedly by the Taliban. . (Photo | AP)
Two Afghan journalists beaten by Taliban for covering women's protests
Polar bears are inbreeding as climate change melts away Arctic ice
Gallery
Ganesh Chaturthi, also popularly known as Ganesh Utsav and Vinayaka Chaturthi, is being celebrated across the country on Friday, 10 September 2021. A 40-foot-tall ‘Shri Panchamuha Rudra Maha Ganapathi’ idol installed at Hyderabad's Khairatabad. (Photo |
India celebrates Vinayaka Chaturthi festivities with fervour 
Not long after completing 50 years of his acting career, iconic Malayalam actor Mammooty celebrates his 70th birthday on Tuesday. While no amount of words can justly describe the love and admiration of cinephiles towards Mammootty, his passion to challeng
The Mammootty quiz: As the megastar celebrates 70th birthday, check how well you know the patriarch of Malayalam cinema
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp