Global humanitarian support vital for lasting peace in Afghanistan: Pakistan Army chief

While chairing the 243rd Corps Commanders' Conference at the General Headquarters in Rawalpindi, Gen Bajwa reiterated Pakistan's firm commitment to peace.

Published: 10th September 2021 06:32 PM  |   Last Updated: 10th September 2021 06:32 PM   |  A+A-

Pakistan Army chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa

Pakistan Army chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa (Photo | AFP)

By PTI

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Army chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa said on Friday that the world community must engage constructively and provide humanitarian support to bring lasting peace and stability in Afghanistan.

While chairing the 243rd Corps Commanders' Conference at the General Headquarters in Rawalpindi, Gen Bajwa reiterated Pakistan's firm commitment to peace, according to a statement by the Pakistan Army. "Constructive engagement and sustained humanitarian support for Afghanistan by the world community is imperative for enduring peace and stability," he said.

Bajwa also said that close cooperation among all regional stakeholders was essential for a prosperous and peaceful region. He appreciated the Pakistan Army for its support and role in the evacuation of foreign and Afghan people from Afghanistan to other countries, the statement said.

Earlier, the participants took a comprehensive review of the global, regional and domestic security environment, it said. The prevalent situation in Afghanistan, especially security along the Pakistan-Afghanistan border and effective safeguards against various threats were also discussed in the meeting.

It was the first Corps Commanders' Conference since the Taliban took over Kabul last month. The Taliban swept across Afghanistan last month, seizing control of almost all key towns and cities in the backdrop of withdrawal of the US forces that began on May 1.

On August 15, the capital city Kabul also fell to the Taliban, even as a large number of Afghans attempted in vain to flee the war-torn nation.

