STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

Jair Bolsonaro backs off attacks on Brazil's institutions

Bolsonaro -- who has been squaring off publicly with the high court for weeks since it opened investigations against him and those around him -- took a menacing tone at the rally.  

Published: 10th September 2021 01:56 PM  |   Last Updated: 10th September 2021 01:56 PM   |  A+A-

Brazil President Jair Bolsonaro

Brazil President Jair Bolsonaro (Photo | AP)

By AFP

BRASILIA: President Jair Bolsonaro on Thursday backed off his heated attacks on Brazil's federal institutions, insisting that his recent jabs at the Supreme Court just came "in the heat of the moment."

"My words, sometimes forceful, were spoken in the heat of the moment," the far-right president said in a written statement after talking tough Tuesday to supporters at an Independence Day rally in Sao Paulo.

Bolsonaro -- who has been squaring off publicly with the high court for weeks since it opened investigations against him and those around him -- took a menacing tone at the rally.  

"We do not want to fight with any power. But (...) we cannot allow a person to put our freedom at risk," said Bolsonaro, a clear reference to judge Alexandre de Moraes, who is handling his case.

"Either the head of the (high court) puts (this judge) in his place, or else this power will suffer the consequences that nobody wants," he said.

Some 125,000 Bolsonaro supporters rallied in Sao Paulo, police said, a packed rally but far short of the two million the president had hoped to gather.

In his written statement Thursday Bolsonaro assured that he never had "any intention of attacking" any government institution.

"I reiterate my respect for the institutions of the Republic, the driving forces that help govern the country," he wrote.

This is typical Bolsonaro tactic, said Michael Mohallem, a law professor at the Universidad Catolica de Rio de Janeiro.

"He pushes to the limit, then backs down," Mohallem said. 

"But he only backs off temporarily. Everything indicates that this will happen again ... It's very probable that in the next days his attacks against the Supreme Court will continue."

Mohallem said the goal of Bolsonaro's letter is to negotiate with the legislature "and not be impeached," given that some parties have raised that possibility again.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Jair Bolsonaro
India Matters
File Image of Chandrayaan-2 launch. (Photo | ISRO)
Chandrayaan-2 orbiter payloads made discovery-class findings, says ISRO
Priyanka Tibrewal (L) and Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee (R)
BJP's Priyanka Tibrewal to contest from Bhowanipore against CM Mamata Banerjee in bypoll
An artiste gives finishing touches to a Ganesha idol promoting Covid-19 vaccination in Mysuru on Thursday | Udayshankar S
Long Covid in kids not as severe as in adults, say experts  
For representational purpose. (Photo | AP)
First shot of Covid jab lowers risk of mortality by 96.6%, second one by 97.5%: Centre

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The two journalists who work with a newspaper called Etilaatroz were reportedly abducted and then beaten up in police custody allegedly by the Taliban. . (Photo | AP)
Two Afghan journalists beaten by Taliban for covering women's protests
Polar bears are inbreeding as climate change melts away Arctic ice
Gallery
Ganesh Chaturthi, also popularly known as Ganesh Utsav and Vinayaka Chaturthi, is being celebrated across the country on Friday, 10 September 2021. A 40-foot-tall ‘Shri Panchamuha Rudra Maha Ganapathi’ idol installed at Hyderabad's Khairatabad. (Photo |
India celebrates Vinayaka Chaturthi festivities with fervour 
Not long after completing 50 years of his acting career, iconic Malayalam actor Mammooty celebrates his 70th birthday on Tuesday. While no amount of words can justly describe the love and admiration of cinephiles towards Mammootty, his passion to challeng
The Mammootty quiz: As the megastar celebrates 70th birthday, check how well you know the patriarch of Malayalam cinema
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp