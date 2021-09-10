STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

Japan's COVID vaccine minister Taro Kono seeks to be next prime minister

58-year-old Kono, a graduate of Georgetown University in Washington DC, who is fluent in English, has many fans among younger people, with whom he communicates via social media.

Published: 10th September 2021 06:45 PM  |   Last Updated: 10th September 2021 06:45 PM   |  A+A-

Japanese Vaccine Minister Taro Kono

Japanese Vaccine Minister Taro Kono during an interview. (File photo| AP)

By Associated Press

TOKYO: Japan's outspoken vaccinations minister, Taro Kono, announced on Friday that he is running to become head of the governing party, who usually is chosen prime minister, and pledged to be reform-minded and gets things done.

58-year-old Kono, a graduate of Georgetown University in Washington DC, who is fluent in English, has many fans among younger people, with whom he communicates via social media. Such things are still a rarity in Japanese politics.

"I will embrace your views and worries, share information with you, convey a solid message and work with you to overcome this crisis that we face," Kono said at a packed news conference in Tokyo, referring to the pandemic.

Kono's declaration comes a week after Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga's sudden announcement that he will not seek another term as head of the governing Liberal Democratic Party in a September 29 vote. The winner is virtually certain to be elected prime minister by parliament because the party and its coalition partner hold a majority of seats.

Two other lawmakers have already declared their candidacies: centrist former Foreign Minister Fumio Kishida and former Internal Affairs Minister Sanae Takaichi, who shares former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's right-wing ideology and revisionist views on wartime history.

She is seeking to become Japan's first female leader. Kono emphasised his achievements as vaccine minister, portraying himself as someone who gets things done, by tearing down bureaucratic barriers if necessary.

Kono, who is also regulatory reform minister, was picked by Suga to lead the country's vaccination campaign in January before its rollout in mid-February, months behind other countries.

Within weeks, Kono was tasked with the ambitious goal of fully vaccinating all of the nation's elderly by the end of July, which he achieved by boosting the administration of doses to 1 million per day - another goal set by Suga.

Japan is now on par with the United States in terms of percentage of people who have received at least one shot, and will be in the "top class" among the Group of Seven industrialised nations by the end of September or early October, he said.

Kono, considered a liberal on social issues such as gender equality and diversity but hawkish on national security, is seen as standing somewhere in the middle between Takaichi and Kishida, though he has shifted somewhat to the conservative side, apparently to broaden his support among conservatives.

Some governing party lawmakers are cautious about Kono's past support for a phasing out of nuclear energy.

Suga, who became prime minister a year ago, has faced nosediving popularity over his government's handling of the coronavirus, which many saw as slow and limited, and for insisting on hosting the Olympics despite widespread opposition due to health concerns.

Having a fresh leader is important for the Liberal Democrats as they seek to increase their popularity ahead of an upcoming general election that must be held by late November. Kono was the most popular choice for prime minister in at least three recent public opinion polls, with former Defense Minister Shigeru Ishiba second and Kishida third.

Takaichi, who is less well known, was lower in the rankings. Public popularity does not directly affect the selection of prime minister, who is elected by parliament from candidates presented by various parties.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Taro Kono Japan Japan PM COVID vaccine Japan vaccine Japan COVID
India Matters
File Image of Chandrayaan-2 launch. (Photo | ISRO)
Chandrayaan-2 orbiter payloads made discovery-class findings, says ISRO
Priyanka Tibrewal (L) and Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee (R)
BJP's Priyanka Tibrewal to contest from Bhowanipore against CM Mamata Banerjee in bypoll
An artiste gives finishing touches to a Ganesha idol promoting Covid-19 vaccination in Mysuru on Thursday | Udayshankar S
Long Covid in kids not as severe as in adults, say experts  
For representational purpose. (Photo | AP)
First shot of Covid jab lowers risk of mortality by 96.6%, second one by 97.5%: Centre

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The two journalists who work with a newspaper called Etilaatroz were reportedly abducted and then beaten up in police custody allegedly by the Taliban. . (Photo | AP)
Two Afghan journalists beaten by Taliban for covering women's protests
Polar bears are inbreeding as climate change melts away Arctic ice
Gallery
Ganesh Chaturthi, also popularly known as Ganesh Utsav and Vinayaka Chaturthi, is being celebrated across the country on Friday, 10 September 2021. A 40-foot-tall ‘Shri Panchamuha Rudra Maha Ganapathi’ idol installed at Hyderabad's Khairatabad. (Photo |
India celebrates Vinayaka Chaturthi festivities with fervour 
Not long after completing 50 years of his acting career, iconic Malayalam actor Mammooty celebrates his 70th birthday on Tuesday. While no amount of words can justly describe the love and admiration of cinephiles towards Mammootty, his passion to challeng
The Mammootty quiz: As the megastar celebrates 70th birthday, check how well you know the patriarch of Malayalam cinema
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp