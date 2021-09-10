STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

Singapore plans to reopen amid concern over 'sharp increase' in COVID-19 cases

The average daily number of COVID-19 cases has risen from 76 two weeks ago to 288 in the past week.

Published: 10th September 2021 06:29 PM  |   Last Updated: 10th September 2021 06:29 PM   |  A+A-

COVID-19 testing

Health officials conduct Covid-19 screening on migrant workers who arrived back from Malaysia and Singapore in Surabaya. (File photo| AFP)

By PTI

SINGAPORE: As Singapore plans to reopen economic activities, the government on Friday expressed concerns over a "sharp increase" in the number of COVID-19 cases in the coming weeks that might "overwhelm" the city-state's healthcare system.

The average daily number of COVID-19 cases has risen from 76 two weeks ago to 288 in the past week, according to media reports. "While we expected an increase in the number of cases every day when we open up, the sharp rate of increase is worrying," COVID-19 multi-ministry task force co-chair Gan Kim Yong told a press conference.

"Although our vaccination rate has now surpassed that of many countries and is one of the highest in the world, we want to be sure that the number of cases will not suddenly spike, which can lead to more serious cases, and which will, in turn, overwhelm our healthcare system," he said.

Countries like Israel and the UK have seen a sharp spike in cases after easing their COVID-19 measures, despite high vaccination coverage, noted Gan, who is also the trade minister. "Therefore we want to be cautious and give ourselves more time to be certain that a high number of daily cases will not result in a high number of serious cases or deaths. The next two to four weeks is, therefore, crucial, as we will find out if patients eventually develop serious illnesses and complications subsequently," he said.

This is the first time Singapore is experiencing an "exponentially rising" wave of infection in the community, the health ministry said in a press release.

Health Minister Ong Ye Kung, who is also a co-chair of the task force, said as Singapore is now 18 days -- about 2.5 weeks -- into the current wave, it is likely to see cases increase exponentially, potentially hitting a peak of around 3,000 before it begins to stabilise. "But how this actually unfolds will depend on what Singaporeans do collectively -- including whether it tests extensively," he said.

Nevertheless, Ong said Singapore is sticking to its course for now on a transition towards endemic living. "As far as possible, we don't want to reverse course in our transition plan... But we're not racing ahead, we are actively responding, watching and monitoring," he said.

Finance minister Lawrence Wong, who is also the co-chair of the task force, said, "Very soon, we will reach 1,000 cases a day. And in a few weeks time, we will probably get to 2,000 new cases a day. All countries that have opened up have had to deal with such waves. For us, it's happening faster than we had expected. And that's why we have to take a more cautious approach in the current situation and make sure that we adjust quickly to this fluid and rapidly changing infection situation."

Singapore has so far reported a total of 70,039 cases, including 457 infections recorded on Thursday, while 57 people have died due to the deadly disease.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Singapore COVID19 Coronavirus Singapore COVID Singapore reopening
India Matters
The country launched vaccination for all people aged more than 45 years from April 1. (Photo | PTI)
Five Covid deaths in four months despite full jabs, four AEFI-forced hospitalisations
For representational purposes
Young Indians more vulnerable to heart attacks, say doctors
Kerala TV actor Ramesh Valiyasala (Photo | Special arrangment)
Malayalam TV actor Ramesh Valiyasala found hanging at his residence; suicide suspected
Still of Kangana Ranaut in and as 'Thalaivii'
'Thalaivii' movie review: Good writing makes this a fairly enjoyable, even if unsurprising, biopic

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The two journalists who work with a newspaper called Etilaatroz were reportedly abducted and then beaten up in police custody allegedly by the Taliban. . (Photo | AP)
Two Afghan journalists beaten by Taliban for covering women's protests
Polar bears are inbreeding as climate change melts away Arctic ice
Gallery
Ganesh Chaturthi, also popularly known as Ganesh Utsav and Vinayaka Chaturthi, is being celebrated across the country on Friday, 10 September 2021. A 40-foot-tall ‘Shri Panchamuha Rudra Maha Ganapathi’ idol installed at Hyderabad's Khairatabad. (Photo |
India celebrates Vinayaka Chaturthi festivities with fervour 
Not long after completing 50 years of his acting career, iconic Malayalam actor Mammooty celebrates his 70th birthday on Tuesday. While no amount of words can justly describe the love and admiration of cinephiles towards Mammootty, his passion to challeng
The Mammootty quiz: As the megastar celebrates 70th birthday, check how well you know the patriarch of Malayalam cinema
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp