STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

UK government's mass booster doses not needed: Oxford University COVID-19 vaccine creator

Professor Dame Sarah Gilbert said that the elderly and people with weakened immune systems may well require the boosters.

Published: 10th September 2021 06:10 PM  |   Last Updated: 10th September 2021 06:10 PM   |  A+A-

A vial of the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine against COVID-19 at a hospital in Sofia, Bulgarian. (Photo | AP)

A vial of the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine against COVID-19 at a hospital. (Representational Photo | AP)

By PTI

LONDON: A widespread booster shots campaign as planned by the UK government is not required for everyone as immunity against COVID-19 among fully vaccinated people is "lasting well", the creator of the Oxford University vaccine said on Friday.

Professor Dame Sarah Gilbert, a leading scientist who led the development of the Oxford University/AstraZeneca vaccine - being administered in India as Covishield - said the elderly and people with weakened immune systems may well require the boosters but other doses should be prioritised for countries with low vaccination rates.

"As the virus spreads between people, it mutates and adapts and evolves, like the Delta variant," she told 'The Daily Telegraph'. "With these outbreaks, we want to stop that as quickly as possible. We will look at each situation; the immunocompromised and elderly will receive boosters. But I don't think we need to boost everybody. Immunity is lasting well in the majority of people," she said.

She called on the UK to "do better" in supporting countries where a small percentage of the population have received even the first vaccine dose to protect against COVID-19. "We need to get vaccines to countries where few of the population have been vaccinated so far. We have to do better in this regard. The first dose has the most impact," she said.

It comes as booster vaccines are reportedly set to be given the go-ahead within days as data suggests that an additional Pfizer/BioNTech dose months after a second vaccine dose significantly boosts the body's immune response to coronavirus, according to 'The Times'.

Data around the effectiveness of booster vaccines has now reportedly been delivered to the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation (JCVI), which will issue its decision on the efficacy of booster shots for the UK population.

It has already said a third dose should be offered to people with severely weakened immune systems. But it has not decided if booster doses are needed to extend protection in larger numbers of people at high risk from COVID-19, including those normally eligible for a flu vaccine.

UK Health Secretary Sajid Javid has previously said that he is awaiting 'final advice' from the JCVI but expects a rollout of booster vaccines should begin later this month.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Oxford University COVID19 Coronavirus UK government COVID vaccine Booster shots UK COVID vaccine
India Matters
The country launched vaccination for all people aged more than 45 years from April 1. (Photo | PTI)
Five Covid deaths in four months despite full jabs, four AEFI-forced hospitalisations
For representational purposes
Young Indians more vulnerable to heart attacks, say doctors
Kerala TV actor Ramesh Valiyasala (Photo | Special arrangment)
Malayalam TV actor Ramesh Valiyasala found hanging at his residence; suicide suspected
Still of Kangana Ranaut in and as 'Thalaivii'
'Thalaivii' movie review: Good writing makes this a fairly enjoyable, even if unsurprising, biopic

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The two journalists who work with a newspaper called Etilaatroz were reportedly abducted and then beaten up in police custody allegedly by the Taliban. . (Photo | AP)
Two Afghan journalists beaten by Taliban for covering women's protests
Polar bears are inbreeding as climate change melts away Arctic ice
Gallery
Ganesh Chaturthi, also popularly known as Ganesh Utsav and Vinayaka Chaturthi, is being celebrated across the country on Friday, 10 September 2021. A 40-foot-tall ‘Shri Panchamuha Rudra Maha Ganapathi’ idol installed at Hyderabad's Khairatabad. (Photo |
India celebrates Vinayaka Chaturthi festivities with fervour 
Not long after completing 50 years of his acting career, iconic Malayalam actor Mammooty celebrates his 70th birthday on Tuesday. While no amount of words can justly describe the love and admiration of cinephiles towards Mammootty, his passion to challeng
The Mammootty quiz: As the megastar celebrates 70th birthday, check how well you know the patriarch of Malayalam cinema
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp